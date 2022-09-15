Tennessee volleyball is headed to Pittsburgh this weekend to play No. 12 Pittsburgh on Friday and No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday in the last weekend before SEC play starts.
The Lady Vols took a tough loss Tuesday night against No. 21 Western Kentucky, and Tennessee has two more matches coming versus stiff competition.
Tennessee will look for another great weekend from senior Morgan Fingall, recently named the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Week. Fingall attributes her recent offensive prowess to her setter, senior Natalie Hayward.
“I’ve been playing with Natalie for almost three seasons,” Fingall said. “Having that connection is just really special, I can just say ‘Natalie great set’ and she’s like ‘Morgan great kill.’ So just having that connection is just really special.”
Fingall leads Tennessee’s offense with 155 kills, hitting .277 on the year. Tennessee will need her to continue her recent hot streak in Pittsburgh.
The Lady Vols first matchup of the weekend is against Pitt (7-2). The Lady Panthers fell early in the year to No. 25 San Diego, but had a quality win against No. 7 BYU. In Pitt’s most recent game, the Lady Panthers fell to unranked Towson.
For Pitt, some players to watch are Courtney Buzzerio and Valeria Vazquez Gomez. Buzzerio and Vazquez Gomez split Pitt’s offensive production, with 94 and 92 kills, respectively.
On Saturday, the Lady Vols are scheduled to play Ohio State. The Lady Buckeyes are hot coming off of their dominant weekend at the Georgia Tech Classic. Ohio State is 3-3 coming into this weekend, but has played a gauntlet of a schedule. The Lady Buckeyes fell to No. 2 Texas twice, and No. 15 San Diego. The Buckeyes defeated No. 3 Louisville, No. 10 BYU and No. 5 Georgia Tech.
The Lady Buckeyes are led by Emily Londot and Mac Podraza, both of whom picked up Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Londot, at opposite hitter, leads the Lady Buckeyes with 87 kills, hitting .251. Podraza, a setter, has 224 assists on the year. She averages 10.67 assists per set.
Tennessee is slated to face Pittsburgh Friday at 7 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Tennessee will take on Ohio State at 5 p.m. ET. Both games will be available on ACCN Extra.
