Coming off a 3-1 set victory against Georgia over the weekend, the Tennessee Lady Vols moved to sixth overall in the latest National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Division I women’s volleyball RPI poll. While Tennessee did drop one position over the course of the last poll coming out, the team still holds the highest rank among teams in the SEC.
The No. 21 Tennessee volleyball team has been red-hot midway through the season and currently holds a three-game win streak. The team has been dominant throughout SEC play with an impressive 7-1 record. The Lady Vols, under their fourth-year head coach Eve Rackham Watt, hold a record of 15-3 overall.
The Lady Vols’ success is due to their experienced roster. Tennessee’s starting lineup is regularly filled with graduate students, seniors and juniors and features no underclassmen. Graduate student Breanna Runnels has been key offensively, currently leading the team with 208 kills. Senior setter Natalie Hayward leads the Lady Vols with 685 assists. Tennessee currently holds a .276 hitting percentage.
The teams currently ranked above Tennessee include No. 1 Pitt, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 5 Baylor. The Lady Vols played against Pitt and Baylor earlier in the season and pushed both teams to five sets. Tennessee would beat Baylor but fall to Pitt.
Looking ahead in the Lady Vols’ schedule, they are set to face five teams within the top-50. These teams include No. 9 Kentucky, No. 31 Arkansas, No. 34 Florida, No. 42 Mississippi State and No. 43 Ole Miss. Despite being scheduled against tough opponents, Tennessee is determined to finish out the season strong.
The Lady Vols plan to continue their three-game winning streak against the LSU Tigers on Saturday. The team is set to face LSU in a two-game series in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.