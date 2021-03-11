Tennessee volleyball is set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in what will be its first away match since late November of last year. The Lady Vols (8-6) look to extend a two game winning streak as they carry their momentum from last week’s victories into Fayetteville.
To say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Lady Vols is an understatement. Originally, the Lady Vols were scheduled for two away series prior to their next against the Razorbacks. However, due to COVID-19 and unprecedented winter weather affecting the southeast, both series were postponed.
“Our team is looking forward to playing a team on their home floor … getting away is something we’ve not gotten to do a lot of,” head coach Eve Rackham-Watt said. “(We are) excited but also well aware that it is tougher to get road victories.”
The Lady Vols only played two road series in the fall season, losing both their series at No. 3 Kentucky and later sweeping Auburn in both matches. Arkansas, conversely, is 6-2 at home with some of its best performances coming in its own arena.
The Razorbacks will also be playing their first home game in nearly a month after dropping three of their last four on the road against LSU and Florida.
The Razorbacks’ go-to player is sophomore outside hitter Jillian Gillen, who leads the team with 241 kills while also contributing 166 digs in just 61 sets. The Kansas native has been shining for Arkansas since day one with the team and takes the bulk of the team’s workload late game. In addition, Gillen leads the SEC with 31 service aces, averaging almost two a match.
“She’s a great player, she takes a lot of swings for them and she's fearless. They rely on her to score a lot of points," coach Rackham said. “Our ability to slow her down or minimize the amount of in-rhythm swings she gets is vital.”
The Razorbacks also see heavy contributions from freshman outside hitter Taylor Head and senior middle blocker Devyn Wheeler. Head is second on the team in digs, behind libero Lauren Evans with 199, and Wheeler sits behind only Head and Gillen in total points scored while leading the team with a .370 hitting percentage.
Arkansas likes to build off momentum from first serve. Behind Gillen, Arkansas leads the SEC with 108 service aces and is known for their aggressive offensive style. The Lady Vols took Mississippi State’s aggressive style and ran with it, but Arkansas will look to push Tennessee’s defense even further.
“Arkansas is a good team,” Rackham concluded. “Their offense runs smooth, organized and balanced so it will force us to match them from the service line.”
In addition to the Lady Vols’ necessary defensive play, Tennessee will have to see production from its big hitters. In the past two matches, Morgahn Fingall, Lily Felts and Danielle Mahaffey have accounted for 71 of the Lady Vols’ 95 kills. Look for one of these three to bring the offense against Arkansas.
Both matches against Arkansas are set for 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday. You can catch the Lady Vols on SEC Network+.