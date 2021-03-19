The Lady Vols are set for their final road series of the spring season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday. Tennessee is looking to improve to 10-7 on the year and end the season on a high note after an unusual 2020-21 season.
Tennessee is 3-3 on the year against away competition, coming off a series split at Arkansas (12-8) that was close throughout. Lily Felts and Jasmine Brooks have led the way for the Lady Vols the past few matches. Brooks is playing as well as she has all season, averaging 13 kills with a .331 hitting percentage. Felts, similarly, is continuing her hot streak she started earlier in the season with 29 kills and 18 digs across her past two matches.
Alabama is 6-12 on the season coming off two losses to Texas A&M in College Station. Despite their record, the Tide have won their last two home matches and will be ready to get back home and compete in what will be their final home series of the year.
“Alabama does several things that we have not really seen this season,” head coach Rackham-Watt said. “They will transition from a 6-1 to a 5-2 and if you are not paying attention to what they are doing on their side of the net they can catch you out”
Alabama is led by junior outside hitter Abby Marjama with a team high 266 points off 243 kills and nineteen aces. In the Tide’s last two matches, Marjama has totaled 25 kills and five aces, leading Alabama to two rare victories.
“Marjama does a lot of things well for them. She is an excellent attacker and leads their team, “ coach Rackham-Watt said. “I think (Alabama) serve(s) really well with Taylor Dapp and Abby leading them from the service line.”
The defense of the Lady Vols is something that Alabama will have to take notice of. The junior duo of Danielle Mahaffey and Ava Bell accounted for 21 blocks across eight sets against Arkansas, and Tennessee as a team has held opponents to just a .210 hitting percentage, among the best in the conference. In addition, Tennessee trails only Texas A&M in the SEC with 15 digs per set.
While Alabama is among the best from the service line in the SEC this season, the rest of their offense is faltering as the season nears a close. Alabama sits at the bottom of the SEC in hitting percentage with a mark of just .180. Apart from Marjama, the Tide have had trouble generating a legitimate offensive attack for much of the year.
“I think the team is well prepared to go on the road again this weekend and hopefully pick up a pair of wins.”, Coach Rackham concluded.
The series in Tuscaloosa between the Lady Vols and Crimson Tide will begin Friday at 7 p.m. ET and continues Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. Both matches will be available to stream on SEC Network+.