Tennessee Volleyball hosts Mississippi State this weekend for its last home series of the season.
With Mississippi State being the last home matches of the year, the Lady Vols will say goodbye to its seniors.
This class is special for fifth-year head coach Eve Rackham Watt as most of these players came to Tennessee with Rackham Watt.
Danielle Mahaffey committed to the previous coaching staff, but ultimately trusted Rackham Watt and her staff enough to stay.
“It’s hard to think about Danielle Mahaffey being done, she was here with us when we started,” Rackham Watt said. “We’ve had five seasons with her…She came in with us, she didn’t even commit to us. She was committed to the coach before, so the trust that she had in our staff to stick with us, and then to stay for her COVID year – you feel lucky to have been her coach.”
Tennessee’s setter Natalie Hayward has quarterbacked the Lady Vols’ offense for almost three years. She spent her first two seasons at DePaul University. She’s currently sixth in the SEC in assists.
Hayward has been the clear leader for the Lady Vols this season, emerging as someone the younger players can look up to.
“We’ve put so much responsibility on (Natalie) and her being a leader and a captain from the day she came here,” Rackham Watt said. “It’s just what she’s done for this program. It’s hard to even put into words.”
The seniors last two home matches could have post season implications for the Lady Vols.
Mississippi State comes to Knoxville fresh off of a week break, and boasting one of the fastest offense in the SEC.
“Even when we serve them tough, they’re never really out of system,” Rackham Watt said. “We have to be good, and disciplined as blockers and just fight to keep the ball off the floor.”
The Bulldogs have three players with over 200 kills on the season, led by Gabby Waden with 337 kills. She averages 3.62 kills per set.
“All of our blockers have to get their own hitter first,” Rackham Watt said. “Not a lot of help responsibility because they go so quickly. The big thing is not trying to do more than you need to.”
Mississippi State currently sits ninth in the SEC. Tennessee has jumped to fifth in the SEC thanks to its recent success.
Tennessee did not find that same success in its most recent match on Wednesday at Kentucky. Ball control – which has been an issue for the Lady Vols this season – plagued Tennessee in Kentucky.
“We got a little sloppy with the ball,” Rackham Watt said. “We spent some time the last day or two just really honing in on ball control and controlling our second contact a little bit better.”
Morgahn Fingall has led the Lady Vols offensively this season. The senior – although she plans to return next season – has 379 kills on the season. She leads the SEC in kills per set, averaging 4.21.
Behind Fingall has been Erykah Lovett. As Lovett goes, the team usually goes. She is averaging 3.44 kills per set and often provides a spark for the Lady Vols.
Tennessee will need both Lovett and Fingall to be at their best as they host Mississippi State this weekend. First serve is slated for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday and noon ET on Sunday.
“Our offense is going to need to be good,” Rackham Watt said. “For us to win a match against a really good team, it’s going to come down to the serve-pass.”
