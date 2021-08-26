Tennessee volleyball takes the court Friday night at Thompson-Boling Arena to kick off the regular season in the Tennessee Classic against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The match is the first of the year and comes on the heels of an Appalachian State exhibition win last Friday, as well as the annual orange and white scrimmage on Saturday.
Texas Tech will be led by fifth-year senior Samantha Sanders, who led the Red Raiders with 3.35 kills per set in the 2020-2021 season. This mark was good for fifth in the Big 12 conference.
On offense, Tennessee will be led by junior right side player Morgahn Fingall, who ranked 10th in the SEC in kills per set last season.
On defense, the Lady Vols will follow the lead of junior defensive specialist Madison Bryant, who ranked first in the conference in digs per set last season.
Texas Tech finished seventh out of nine teams in a top heavy Big 12 conference but still remain a formidable opponent for the Lady Vols, who were picked to finish fourth in the conference according to the SEC coaches poll.
Other teams in the Tennessee Classic are East Tennessee State (ETSU) and North Carolina State (NC State). ETSU finished fifth in the Southern Conference, while NC State finished ninth in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season. Both teams finished 7-9, respectively.
Friday night's match is slated to begin at 6 p.m. All ticketed spectators are welcome to attend.