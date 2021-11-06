The No. 22 Tennessee volleyball team looks to snap its three-game losing streak as it prepares to host Ole Miss at Thompson-Boling Arena Sunday. The Lady Vols have struggled leading up to this home matchup and currently hold a 16-6 record on the season.
Tennessee is coming off yet another tough loss against No. 23 Florida, where the Lady Vols recorded their lowest hitting percentage in a loss this season, hitting just .177%. The Lady Vols, a squad known for their fast-pace offense, struggled against Florida with some of their top scorers being heavily limited. The Orange and White need to be aggressive offensively to have a chance to compete with the Rebels.
The Lady Vols’ block defense is also an area where they will need to tighten up as they get ready to return to the hardwood. Against Florida, Tennessee notched 8 blocks as a team. This was a welcome improvement from the 5 blocks they put up in the loss to Kentucky and 4 in the loss to LSU.
For the Lady Vols, senior middle blocker Danielle Mahaffey has been clutch when it comes to blocking at the net. Mahaffey has led the team in blocks consistently in the team’s past three games. Her efforts will need to be on display Sunday for the Lady Vols’ best chance to win. There’s no doubt that the difference-maker in Sunday’s match will be if the Lady Vols can block Ole Miss consistently.
Ole Miss comes to Rocky Top with plenty of momentum, after shutting out South Carolina in three sets. In the two games against the Gamecocks, the Rebels offense was led by sophomore middle blocker Sasha Ratliff who notched 37 kills. Junior outside hitter Anna Blair was close behind with 34 kills of her own.
In the Rebel’s most recent victory, the team hit a stellar .337 hitting percentage. Ole Miss has won four of its last five games and will be looking to make a statement against Tennessee.
The last time Tennessee played Ole Miss was back in 2019, as both of the matches in 2020 were canceled due to Covid-19. In their previous match, the Rebels narrowly defeated the Lady Vols in five sets in Oxford, Mississippi.
In many ways, this is a must-win game for the Lady Vols, as it will set the tone for the remainder of the season. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST.