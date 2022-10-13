Tennessee (10-8, 4-2) is looking to build on its recent success as they travel to face Arkansas (11-5, 2-4) in a two-match series this weekend.
Tennessee found its rhythm on defense this past weekend against South Carolina and set a season-high 21 blocks on Saturday. Freshman middle blocker Klaudia Pawlik set a career high in blocks on Saturday with 10.
For head coach Eve Rackham Watt, the block defense has been a priority for her young team.
“It’s just something with three, young freshman middle blockers that was going to take some time,” Rackham Watt said. “It’s still a work in progress, but we’ve dedicated a tremendous amount of time in practice to just strictly blocking.
The Lady Vols will have to grow up quickly going into Fayetteville. The Razorbacks are one of the oldest and most experienced teams in the SEC. In their most recent match against Kentucky, six of the nine Razorbacks who saw the court were seniors. Three of the seniors are fifth-year players.
“The nucleus of that roster has been together for a couple of years now,” Rackham Watt said. “They’ve gotten better every year, and they’re tough at home.”
Arkansas’ wealth of experience allows the Razorbacks to create points in a variety of ways. Arkansas is very efficient offensively and ranks second in the SEC in hitting percentage. The Razorbacks swing .268% and have 833 kills on the season.
Arkansas spreads the ball around on offense as well, as the Razorbacks have four players with over 150 kills on the year. Senior outside hitter Jillian Gillen leads the Razorbacks with 216 kills, hitting .251%. Second on the team in kills is junior outside hitter Taylor Head, with 206 kills and a hitting percentage of .292%.
“They can score from every position,” Rackham Watt said. “They’re old, so they can score in a variety of ways. So for us, being able to slow them down in some areas (will be key), slow down their outside hitters ideally.”
Senior outside hitters Maggie Cartwright and Hailey Dirrigl are also crucial to Arkansas’ offense, with 162 kills and 126 kills respectively.
In addition to Arkansas’ dominant outside hitters, the Razorbacks are very successful at the service line. Arkansas averages 1.52 service aces per set.
“(Arkansas) is always a really good serving team,” Rackham Watt said. “Our ability to receive serve is going to be important.”
For the Lady Vols, the clear strength on their roster thus far has been their offense. Tennessee is hitting .255% on the year, with 868 kills.
“What’s been good for us this year has been our offense. We’re going to need that (against Arkansas),” Rackham Watt said.
Although Tennessee has found offensive success, the Lady Vols sometimes struggle to find consistency. Against a seasoned team like Arkansas, Tennessee will not have much room for error.
Tennessee is led offensively by senior Morgahn Fingall. The Fairfax, Virginia native has 267 kills on the year, swinging .278%. Not far behind Fingall is sophomore Erykah Lovett, who is becoming more comfortable each match in the Lady Vols’ system. Lovett has 226 kills on the year, hitting .224%.
Tennessee is set to face Arkansas on Friday at 8 p.m. ET and Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. Both matches can be streamed on SEC Network+.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenging match for us,” Rackham Watt said.
