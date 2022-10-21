Tennessee volleyball is looking to bounce back from their two-set sweep at Arkansas when they travel to Auburn on Friday.
The Lady Vols struggled at Arkansas a week before, getting dominated offensively. If Tennessee wants to find success against Auburn, they will have to slow down the Tigers offense.
“We just couldn’t stop anything that was coming at us,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said about Arkansas. “Both their lefts and rights kind of scored at will against us, so we will look at that this week.”
Auburn sits at 17-2 (6-2) on the year. Auburn’s success thus far has largely been due to production from their freshman. In their most recent match, six out of the 10 Auburn players who saw the hardwood were freshmen.
Auburn’s offensive attack comes from all over the hardwood.
Freshman Akasha Anderson leads Auburn offensively, with 281 kills on the year. The 6-foot-3 pin hitter is averaging 3.75 kills per set.
After Anderson, Auburn has three more freshmen with over 100 kills on the year. Madison Scheer has 231 kills thus far, hitting .289%. The Tigers also get production from Bel Zimmerman and Kendal Kemp, with 141 kills and 116 kills respectively.
In order for Tennessee to succeed, the Lady Vols will have to slow down Anderson and Auburn’s attack.
“They’ve got some big arms, the freshman they have on the left has been doing a great job for them,” Rackham Watt said. “And can we slow down Auburn’s offense (in order to succeed), they’re good in a couple different spots. They don’t just have one hitter, they have two or three who have been putting up good numbers. So, just, can we slow down one or two of their players?”
For Tennessee, it is no secret where their offensive production comes from.
Sophomore Erykah Lovett has been playing great for the Lady Vols in SEC play. Coming into last weekend’s matches against Arkansas, Lovett averaged 4.35 kills per set in SEC play. She is second in kills for Tennessee with 255.
Senior Morgahn Fingall is another crucial piece for the Tennessee offense. She leads Tennessee, and the SEC, in kills per set with 4.11. The Fairfax, Virginia native has 267 kills per year.
Fingall suffered a thumb injury that has left some questions about her status for the match against Auburn. She will likely be a game-time decision Friday night. If she is sidelined for the Lady Vols’ match against the Tigers, Tennessee will have to turn to Emily Merrick.
Merrick started at Arkansas for the Lady Vols, putting up tallying 11 kills on Friday and six kills on Saturday. The redshirt junior has 82 kills on the year.
As long as Tennessee sticks to their style of volleyball, Lovett believes they will find success against Auburn no matter who is playing.
“I think we lost a little bit of confidence (against Arkansas),” Lovett said. “I think most of everything is handled on our side of the net. So, if we handle our offense, our defense, handle our business, I feel like we can beat anyone we step on the court against.”
Tennessee travels to Auburn to face the Tigers on Friday in a tough road test for the Lady Vols. First serve is set for 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed on the SEC Network+.
“They’re playing really well at home,” Rackham Watt said. “Going into a tough environment with a team that has a lot of belief, being able to go on the road and get a win will be tough in that environment.”
