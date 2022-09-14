Tennessee volleyball struggled Tuesday night as it hosted the No. 21 ranked Western Kentucky in Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Hilltoppers handed Tennessee a three-set loss at home.
“I think for me the most disappointing thing was the way we started the first set, and I am not sure what to make of that quite yet,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said after the loss.
The Lady Vols gave up a quick point to open the first set, but they answered quickly with a Kadynce Boothe kill. Western Kentucky answered with another score, but Boothe once again scored to tie it back up. Western Kentucky started to pull away after a 5-0 run. Tennessee ultimately dropped the set 25-13 after allowing 12 errors to Western Kentucky’s one.
Western Kentucky stormed out of the gate in the second set taking a 5-1 lead early on before Morgahn Fingall and Erykah Lovett finished back-to-back kills to bring the game within a couple points. The second set was much more competitive, as Fingall brought the score within one at 7-6 with another kill. The score remained close until Western Kentucky stretched out a four-point lead at 15-11 due to a series of unforced errors from the Lady Vols.
A 3-0 run saw the Lady Vols tie the set up at 16-16 with a chance to take the lead. The two teams traded points until it was tied at 18-18. Western Kentucky, however, was able to hold the Lady Vols off and closed the set with back-to-back kills for a 25-21 win and 2-0 set lead.
“I think for us and this group, that is so young, understanding being ready to play right away,” Rackham Watt said. “We have seen it in some other matches, even the ones that we've won, we’ve had some slower starts. I definitely think some of that is youth and not understanding the urgency. The young players are doing really well and they’re getting better every week, but there are things that happen that they are just unaware of right now.”
With one more chance to extend the game, Tennessee did not go down without a fight. Fingall opened the set with a hard slam and the Lady Vols kept the lead through the first nine points of the match. A kill by Lauren Matthews of Western Kentucky gave them the 10-9 lead which they were able to hold until a kill from Natalie Hayward took it back at 17-16. An error on the part of the Lady Vols, followed by a service ace, put the lead back in Western Kentucky’s hand.
Tennessee scored the next three points to go up two at 20-18 as they looked to force a fourth set. The set was tied up once again at 20-20 after Keondreya Granberry put Tennessee up with a hard kill. An attack error from Boothe gave Western Kentucky the point back, but a service error put the Lady Vols back up by one. Western Kentucky was able to snag the final few points after a reversed call as they won the set by two at 25-23 and claimed victory over the Lady Volunteers.
“I think offensively we could’ve prepared a little better to figure out where to score and where their players are on defense,” Lovett said. “I think we focused a lot more on how to defend them and not how to score on them.”
Boothe led the Lady Vols with 14 kills while Hayward facilitated the offense with 29 assists.
Lovett believes the Lady Vols have room for improvement on offense going into this weekend’s games.
“This weekend, I think we need to put a lot more emphasis on our offense,” Lovett said. “I think that when we focus on defense we need to be able to execute, but also balance both sides of the court.”
Tennessee will go on the road to take on Pittsburgh this Friday at 7 p.m. as well as Ohio State on Saturday.
“This is just another great lesson for them, that you have to be ready to go from the very beginning,” Rackham Watt said. “Obviously, it showed in the first step that we were not. I think sometimes the best teacher unfortunately is a failure, and so we have a lot to learn after this one.”
