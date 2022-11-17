Tennessee Volleyball lost to No. 18 Kentucky in four sets (18-25, 25-21, 19-25, 24-26) on Wednesday night at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, KY.
Tennessee was outkilled 46-67 in Lexington. Both teams finished with 10 blocks.
Morgahn Fingall led Tennessee’s offense on Wednesday night. The senior posted 20 kills on .360 hitting. She also posted four block assists and 11 digs for the Lady Vols.
The next closest Lady Vol in kills was setter Natalie Hayward, who tied her career-high with nine.
On the flip side, Kentucky had four players get double-digit kills on Wednesday. Reagan Rutherford led the Wildcats with 16 kills on .406 hitting. Wildcat's setter Emma Grome finished with 56 assists and led Kentucky to hit .268.
Set one didn’t see much success offensively for either team. The Lady Vols hit .105 in set one with 11 kills. Kentucky tallied three aces, four blocks and 14 kills to push them over the edge 25-18.
Tennessee bounced back in set two thanks to an offensive explosion. The Lady Vols hit .333 in the second set and recorded three blocks to Kentucky’s zero. The Wildcats outkilled Tennessee 16-11, but it didn’t matter as Tennessee took the set 25-21.
Kentucky flexed its firepower in the third set. The Wildcats came into Wednesday leading the nation in kills per set at 14.84. They put down 19 in the third set and won 25-19.
Tennessee’s five blocks in set four were not enough to overcome Kentucky’s 18 kills, and they dropped the set 24-26.
Tennessee has its final home series this weekend as the Lady Vols welcome Mississippi State to Thompson-Boling Arena. The first serve is set for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday and noon ET on Sunday. Tennessee will honor its seniors before the match on Sunday.
