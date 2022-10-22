Tennessee lost to Auburn in four sets (15-25, 13-25, 29-27, 25-27) in Neville Arena on Friday.
It was the first time since 2017 that the Tigers have defeated the Lady Vols.
Morgan Fingall had a dominant return from injury for Tennessee. Wearing a brace on her previously injured thumb, the right side hitter put down 20 kills for the Lady Vols. The senior also had 12 digs. Fingall has had double-digit kills in 16 of 18 matches this year.
Sophomore Erykah Lovett finished with a double-double as well, tallying 13 kills and 11 digs.
As a team, Tennessee tallied 51 kills on a .152 hitting percentage while Auburn had 56 kills on a .320 hitting percentage.
Tennessee came out flat in the first two sets of the night, with Auburn dominating the second set with 16 kills, hitting .389%.
Auburn spread its offensive production around with Akasha Anderson leading the charge with 20 kills. Madison Scheer had 11 kills for the Tigers.
Tennessee returned the favor in set three, tallying 17 kills and swinging .389%. Lovett found her stride, as she gathered eight kills in the third set. Fingall had six. Tennessee capped off the back and forth set with an ace from Lovett, winning 29-27.
Tennessee went on to drop set four, and the match, to Auburn. In a set marred by questionable calls and failed challenges, Tennessee battled back from a 9-3 run by Auburn, going up 25-24. The Tigers would take the next three points and win the set 25-27.
Tennessee’s next contest is at Ole Miss on Nov. 2, following a 12 day break.
