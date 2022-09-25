The Lady Vols lost in their first match of the weekend versus Texas A&M in five sets (19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 16-18) at Reed Arena on Saturday.
Despite the loss on Saturday, Tennessee’s offense came alive. The Lady Vols tied their season high in kills as a team with 60. They hit .276% for the match.
Tennessee was led offensively by senior Morgahn Fingall and Sophomore Erykah Lovett. Fingall tallied 18 kills and hit .304%. Lovett, fresh off her career performance against Missouri, tallied 18 kills and swung .255%.
Setter Natalie Hayward tallied a double-double with 10 digs and 47 assists. Hayward also contributed to four of the team's nine blocks.
Texas A&M won set one 25-19 behind a dominant .467% hit percentage, compared to Tennessee’s .310%. Fingall and redshirt freshman Kladia Pawlik led the Lady Vols offensively, scoring four kills each.
Tennessee would battle back in the second set, winning 25-23. Offensively, the Lady Vols were led by redshirt junior Emily Merrick, with four kills, and Lovett, with three kills. Tennessee hit .242% in set two.
The Lady Vols took their momentum into set three, winning by a score of 25-23. Tennessee was led offensively by Fingall’s four kills and Lovett’s three kills. They hit .205% as a team in the third set.
Up two sets to one, the Lady Vols dropped set four with a score of 17-25. Texas A&M had 18 kills and hit .484 in the set. Fingall had nine kills in the set for the Lady Vols.
Tennessee lost set five 16-18. Tennessee’s lone attack error and three service errors would haunt them in the end. The Lady Vols hit .417% compared to the Aggie’s .514% in set five.
Tennessee is slated to face Texas A&M for match two in their series on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on SEC Network+.
