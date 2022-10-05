Tennessee lost to Florida Wednesday night in four sets (24-26, 23-25, 25-16, 20-25) in Thompson Boling Arena.
The Lady Vols outhit Florida .302% to .275%. Tennessee also tied Florida in blocks with seven. Florida came into the night leading the SEC in blocks.
“Our offense has been good, it has continued to be good,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “We started a little slow, but we had three really good offensive sets. There was some good, just not enough of it to win the match.”
Tennessee struggled offensively in the first set. At the first media timeout, Tennessee was down 15-12, hitting just .062%. Tennessee would go on to lose the set 24-26. The Lady Vols finished set one hitting .125%.
Erykah Lovett, who had been on a hot streak coming into Wednesday, only tallied two kills for the Lady Vols in set one. Despite her slow start, Lovett would go on to finish with a career high in kills at 21, hitting .349%.
“I thought early we weren't getting her the ball in-tempo the way we had been,” Rackham Watt said. “So, I think she wasn’t as effective early on… Erykah is a phenomenal player and we rely on her to do a lot. She scored from the front row, she scored from the back row.”
Tennessee hung around in set two, tying it up at 13 at the first timeout in the set. Ultimately, the Lady Vols couldn’t overcome Florida’s offense and lost the set 23-25. Florida hit .444% compared to Tennessee’s .250% in the second set.
“I think we had some really significant opportunities in the first two sets, and unfortunately let some opportunities slip away,” Rackham Watt said. “So, to me, the match was won and lost in those first two sets. That’s when we had chances and we weren’t necessarily playing well, we were playing well enough to win.”
Tennessee came out firing on all cylinders in set three. At the first media timeout, the Lady Vols were up 15-12. Lovett led the Lady Vols with 12 kills at this point in the match, senior Morgahn Fingall was second with nine kills. Both Lovett and Fingall were hitting .250%. Tennessee went on to win set three 25-16.
“They rotated, so we got a couple different matchups which obviously were advantageous for us,” Rackham Watt said about the Lady Vols’ third set success.
Tennessee lost set four 20-25. Tennessee was up 15-13, hitting .474% at the media timeout, but the Lady Vols came out of the timeout flat and could never quite recover.
Poor service pressure haunted Tennessee throughout the night, making it hard to string points together.
“We said before the match how important serve/pass was going to be,” Rackham Watt said. “I think we passed okay, but we didn’t serve very well… I feel like from the service line we just couldn’t string stuff together.”
Tennessee looks to bounce back when they host South Carolina in a two match series this weekend.
“I don’t think there’s a team in this league that we can’t beat,” Rackham Watt said. “I also don’t think there’s a team in this league that can’t beat us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.