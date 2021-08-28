Tennessee volleyball (3-0) won its second match of the day against North Carolina State (0-3) in three sets (25-12, 25-23, 25-16) on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The win caps off a flawless run in the Tennessee Classic tournament for the Lady Vols. The win over NC State continues Tennessee’s 25-0 tournament streak since 2015.
The starting seven for the Lady Vols were nearly identical to the lineup seen in their matchup earlier that day against ETSU. The only change made was a switch from graduate student Nichole Shanahan to senior Danielle Mahaffey. The additional senior starters were setter Natalie Hayward, outside hitter Lily Felts and middle blocker Ava Bell. Junior starters were right-side hitter Morgahn Fingall and libero Madison Bryant. Lady Vols outside hitter Breana Runnels was the sole graduate student starter.
The Lady Vols hit the ground running in the first set, scoring four unanswered points in lightning fashion. Tennessee would go on to hold the lead the entire set, only allowing eight kills against it. Bell shined as she made crucial defensive stops at the net and earned two kills. Tennessee would go on to easily take the first set 25-12.
The second set was one of the closest sets that the Lady Vols have played this season. NC State struck first, but Tennessee responded with kills from Runnels and Fingall. Going into the first timeout Tennessee held a slim 19-15 lead.
Though Tennessee made several big plays offensively, it could never build any momentum, as NC State would reply almost immediately with a great play of its own. The Wolfpack managed to get within one point of Tennessee before the Lady Vols called timeout leading by just one point, 23-22.
“I thought we got a little lackadaisical in our communication and our defensive effort,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “NC State was taking good swings and our block wasn’t slowing much down. I think we had a hard time getting out of a few rotations.”
Coming out of the timeout, NC State struck first to tie the game at 23-23. With the fans in the TBA on the edge of their seats, Fingall and Felts made two clutch kills for Tennessee to win the second set 25-23.
In the third set, Tennessee and NC State played yet another close set in the opening minutes with both teams trading blows. Toward the later minutes of play, however, the duo of Fingall and Runnels caught fire, and the Lady Vols rode that momentum all the way to the end, finishing the set 25-16.
Tennessee’s victory came off the hands of junior right side hitter Fingall with an impressive 16 kills on the night. Role players such as Felts (12 kills) and Runnels (nine digs) contributed to the team’s perfect tournament run.
After the match, the Tennessee Classic crowned the Lady Vols as the 2021 champions. In addition, two Lady Vols, senior Lily Felts, and junior Morgahn earned spots on the All-Tournament team. The Tennessee Classic also announced that Lady Vols’ senior Hayward was the tournament MVP.
“This was not something I was expecting,” Hayward said after the match. “I think it’s a testament to the attackers I have, and the teammates I have around me. I think it’s easy (to earn MVP) when you have all those weapons around you."
The Lady Vols are scheduled to match up against Baylor on Friday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.