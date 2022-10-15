Tennessee Volleyball had a tough weekend in Fayetteville, losing both matches to the Razorbacks.
The Lady Vols were swept by Arkansas (8-25, 22-25, 23-25) on Friday. With their season leader in kills, Mogahn Fingall, out with injury, Tennessee had to look elsewhere for their offensive production. Erykah Lovett and Emily Merrick both stepped up to fill in for Fingall, tallying double digit kills.
Fingall hit .276% for the Lady Vols, tallying a match-high of 14 kills. Merrick was second for the Lady Vols, tallying 11 kills and hitting .364%. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to slow down the Razorbacks.
Tennessee was out-killed as a team 39-50 on Friday. Arkansas finished the match hitting .333%. The Razorbacks held Tennessee to a .245% hitting percentage.
Tennessee did outblock Arkansas 7-3 on Friday, but that was all they had going for them as the Razorbacks took the match in three sets.
Tennessee looked to bounce back on Saturday, but got swept (19-25,13-25, 21-25) to wrap up the weekend series.
Without Fingall again on Saturday, Lovett led the Lady Vols in kills with 15. Merrick was second for Tennessee with six. As a team, the Lady Vols got out-killed 34-46.
Arkansas out-hit Tennessee .352% to .234%.
The Razorbacks’ dominance was on show in the second set on Saturday. The Lady Vols never tied, or led, in set two. Arkansas hit .667% and saw little resistance from Tennessee. As for the Lady Vols, they hit .167% in the second set, only gathering nine kills.
The Lady Vols look to bounce back when they travel to Auburn to face the Tigers on Friday.
