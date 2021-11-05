The Tennessee volleyball team fell in four sets (25-22, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16) to Florida Thursday night in a highly competitive SEC matchup with two nationally ranked teams.
The match started remarkably even between the two sides. The teams traded points with neither side able to grab control of the set. Tennessee was feeding Morgahn Fingall on the right side early on, forcing Florida’s star hitter T’ara Ceasar to play defense.
Around midway through the set, Tennessee was able to gain the first 3 point lead of the match off of a Florida hitting error, making the score 15-12 heading into the first media timeout. Tennessee continued to build off that momentum, and an ace by Natalie Heyward forced the Gators to take a timeout with the score 18-13. Out of the timeout, the Lady Vols strengthened their grip on the set, taking 3-of-4 points before Florida took their second timeout at 21-14.
A series of mistakes by Tennessee allowed Florida to get back in the set and make the score 23-22. However, Tennessee was able to win the next 2 points on kills from Lily Felts and Danielle Mahaffey to win the set 25-22.
Tennessee jumped out to an early 5-2 lead in set two, before the Gators responded with a 3-0 run of their own to eliminate the Lady Vol advantage.
Later in the set, Ceasar put the offense on her back, converting a kill along with back-to-back aces giving her team an 11-8 lead. Florida would not relinquish its lead for the remainder of the set, closing it out in commanding fashion 25-17.
The third set opened up like the first with the sides tied at 13 through 26 points. Tennessee was able to gain a slight advantage heading into the media timeout, converting a block and a kill to make the score 15-13.
After Tennessee got another block out of the timeout, Florida flipped the momentum with a 8-1 run to take a 21-17 lead. However, Tennessee responded strongly with a 5-0 run to take a 22-21 lead.
The back and forth would continue as Florida earned a set point at 24-23 after winning two straight points. Florida would win the set on the next serve with an ace off the tape by Ceasar, her fifth in three sets at the time.
After closing out set three on a 3-0 run, Florida opened up the fourth with a 5-0 run to put itself in the driver’s seat. Florida continued to build off its lead, stretching it to 7, forcing Tennessee to take a timeout at 12-5. Florida would not let Tennessee come back within 5, as it closed out the match 25-16.
Tennessee will be back on the court Sunday for another SEC matchup with Ole Miss at Thompson-Boling Arena.