The Lady Vols defeated Loyola Chicago in an intense four set match (25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22).
It was a tight offensive battle all night that Tennessee (7-1) ultimately edged out thanks to hitters Morgahn Fingall and Jenaisya Moore.
Fingall led the match in kills, tallying up 22 and Moore followed with 17. As a team, Tennessee had a total of 62 kills and a hitting percentage of .357. Red-shirt sophomore Emily Beeker led the match with a .556 hitting percentage. Caroline Kerr set up 51 kills to her attackers, leading the match in assists. The Lady Vols gathered eight aces against Loyola, fulfilling their talented serving game.
“I thought that was as resilient as we’ve had to be all year, a really tough environment and a really good, fearless team,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said.
The Ramblers proved to be “fearless”, putting pressure on the Lady Vols defense. However, Tennessee accepted the challenge. Keondreya Granberry led the match with four blocks, staying a consistent force in the middle this season. In the back row, Yelaniz Torres contributed 13 digs for the team.
“It was a battle between both teams,” Rackham Watt said. “Both teams were putting up good offensive numbers, and we couldn’t stop them and they couldn’t stop us… our ability to stay in it and make plays when we needed to at the end was the difference.”
A highlight of the match was freshman hitter Mackenzie Plante. Mackenzie Plant entered the match towards the end of the second set, earning crucial back to back kills for the team. Plante continuously played a strong game for the rest of the match. According to Rackham Watt, Plante “stabilized the serve receive unit” and “had a great offensive night”. Plante demonstrated “depth” for the Lady Vols and had the third highest hitting percentage of the match (.412), following behind Jenaisya Moore (.445).
Morgan Fingall and Moore have continued to bring a ferocity to the pins, consistently being an outlet for quick points. Both attackers found great shots in the match, attacking Loyola’s open areas.
This season Tennessee has remained determined, learning and growing from each match. The Lady Vols will continue their travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to face Marquette on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 2:00 PM ET.
“Marquette is going to be very similar, just a really good, well-coached, scrappy team that wins a lot,” Rackham Watt said. “I think for us, we are going to have to do a better job defensively than we did tonight. That is something we have continued to talk about and work on, but we are definitely going to have to make some leaps there… we have a short turnaround time, not a ton of prep time, so we’re going to get up there tomorrow and get some film and try to get focused.”
