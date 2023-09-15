The Lady Vols came back from trailing 22-18 in the third set to sweep Evansville (25-18, 25-13, 25-23).
Tennessee has yet to lose a set at home in 2023. After Friday night's win, The Lady Vols extended their set win streak at home to 15.
“We harp on protecting our home court,” outside hitter Jenaisya Moore said. “I think that's just been the biggest theme all season and it's going to continue on. Just protecting what's ours and carrying on with that.”
Moore led the match in kills, tallying up 14 and had a .500 hitting percentage, proving to be a weapon for Tennessee. Morgahn Fingall followed with 11 kills and a .409 hitting percentage. In addition, Mackenzie Plante contributed eight kills for the team.
“I think we were really balanced offensively,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “If you look at the numbers all three of our pin attackers are in the twenties range, so I think we're spreading it all around quite a bit. We were hitting from a really high percentage in the middle. I just like the offensive balance and the fact that we're able to hit for such a high percentage.”
The team’s blocking struggled in the first set, but the flip was switched during the second half of the match. Granberry led the match with six blocks. Moore had four blocks and Fingall and Klaudia Pawlik each provided three.
Still, Rackham Watt believes that there is room for improvement. Though the team is hitting a solid .326, Rackham Watt would like to see more on the defensive side.
“We are going to have to be able to stop people as well.” Rackham Watt said. “I've seen some improvement and sometimes it doesn't happen as fast as you'd like it to, but we are getting better at it. I still think our block and our floor defense needs to take another step.”
Caroline Kerr and Moore led the team in digs. Kerr led the match in assists, setting up 35 kills for the team. A highlight of the match was when Kerr finished the intense third set with a setter-dump kill.
The Lady Vols faced a challenge in tonight’s match against the Aces, who proved to scrappy and really push Tennessee in the third set. Evansville took a 22-18 lead, but the Lady Vols found a way to reset in order to come back and win the set and the match.
“I think we had a little wake up call showing how big communication is when it comes to the sport of volleyball, and how any team could take that away from us if we aren't communicating,” middle hitter Keondreya Granberry said. “So, I feel like us coming out of that timeout, realizing that we need the energy and the communication to step it up really helped out.”
The Lady Vols will take on Missouri at home on September 20th, at 7:00 pm ET.
“I just told the team great non-conference to go nine and one,” Rackham Watt said. “I think a pretty challenging non conference with some really challenging road matches. I think if you would have told me we would be 9-1, I would have taken it. That's a great start to the season but definitely shifting gears going into SEC play. Everybody in our league is good. There are no gimmes, there's no off nights. It's such a competitive league. Now, I feel like we can finally turn the page a little bit and turn our attention to Missouri.”
