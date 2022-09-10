The Lady Vols did not lose a set all weekend, putting on a dominant performance by sweeping Norfolk State and The Citadel Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“I thought the fact that we were able to go 3-0 without dropping a set is a really good indication of this team’s growth,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “It’s not easy to do, to play three matches back to back.”
The Lady Vols started the morning out against Norfolk State, but saw no sluggish starts like their past Saturday morning matches. Tennessee took set one 25-12, hitting .467% as a team with 16 kills.
Set two saw much of the same for the Lady Vols. Senior Morgan Fingall led Tennessee’s offense with eight kills and four aces, hitting .667%.
“My favorite thing about the weekend is that we were able to sustain our pressure set after set,” Rackham Watt said.
The Lady Vols would complete the sweep, winning set three 25-18. Tennessee finished the match hitting .409%, tallying 44 kills and 43 digs. The Lady Vols also finished with 10 blocks.
“I think our young middle blockers are getting better every single time they’re on the floor,” Rackham Watt said. “And the better they get, the better our floor defense is going to get.”
In match two on Saturday, Tennessee came out flat against The Citadel. The Lady Vols trailed 5-0 by the first timeout.
“For us, it’s about understanding urgency and that we need to start playing right away,” Rackham Watt said. “ I think in that first set it took us five or six points before we started doing the things we’re capable of doing.”
Tennessee would go on to win the first set by a score of 25-23. Senior setter Natalie Hayward provided a sense of calm for the Lady Vols in the face of adversity.
“Natalie played great this weekend, but she led great,” Rackham Watt said. “She was talking in every timeout, she didn’t stop talking on the floor. I’m sure she’s exhausted as much mentally as she is physically.”
The Lady Vols dominated set two, defeating The Citadel 25-14. Fingall led Tennessee’s offense, tallying 12 kills through two sets in the match.
Fingall led Tennessee offensively all weekend, for which she was named the Rocky Top Classic Most Valuable Player. Hayward and sophomore Erykah Lovett were named to the All-Tournament team.
“It’s honestly just a culmination of having a great team behind me,” Fingall said. “I wouldn’t be able to get kills if I didn’t have a good setter, Nat (Natalie Hayward) wouldn’t have good sets if it wasn’t for good passers. I’m grateful for that.”
After some initial struggles, the Lady Vols won set three 25-18, completing the sweep. Tennessee completed match two of the day with 44 kills, hitting .343%. They also tallied 50 digs and nine blocks against The Citadel.
Tennessee returns to action Tuesday, welcoming No. 21 Western Kentucky to Thompson Boling Arena. The game can be streamed on SEC Network+ at 6 p.m. ET.
“I know they’re (Western Kentucky) a good team, they play a tough schedule every year,” Rackham Watt said. “I’m glad we get to play them at home.”
