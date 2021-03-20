Tennessee volleyball bounced back from Friday’s loss to Alabama in a big way, overpowering the Crimson Tide to take a 3-1 set victory, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20. With this win, the Lady Vols pick up their 10th victory of the season, improving to 10-8.
Tennessee saw heavy production from all over the court throughout the match. Four Lady Vols scored in the double digits, including 16 kills from Morgahn Fingall. Lily Felts and Jasmine Brooks were close behind with 11 kills, while Ava Bell added 10 of her own with five blocks. Danielle Mahaffey also showed up strong, especially on the defensive end, adding seven blocks.
In total, the Lady Vols recorded 23 blocks in one of their best defensive efforts of the season. Tennessee held Alabama’s leading scorer, Abby Marjama, to just nine kills on .025 hitting percentage, while holding match one’s leading scorer, Kennedy Muckelroy, to just 7 kills on .045 percentage.
Sets one and two were eerily similar to yesterday’s match for the Lady Vols. After taking set one behind a balanced scoring attack of Mahaffey, Fingall and Bell, Tennessee dropped set two by the same score as match one; 23-25.
Unlike match one, the Lady Vols regained their composure and dominated set three. Felts recorded five straight kills at the midway point, catapulting Tennessee to a convincing 25-18 set victory. A flustered Alabama squad never led by more than one point.
Set four saw the Lady Vols jump to a 21-13 lead quickly. Despite the last ditch comeback attempt by the Tide, Tennessee held firm and took the victory behind four straight kills by Brooks and Mahaffey.
Up Next
As Tennessee looks to the future, the Crismson Tide fall to 7-13 on the year with a top-10 Kentucky squad coming to town next week. The Lady Vols await their season finale at home against LSU on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Both matches are set to begin at 2 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling arena.