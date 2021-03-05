Tennessee volleyball beat Mississippi State 3-1 in four sets (25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14) to improve to 7-6 on the year. With this win, the Lady Vols snap a two game losing streak and pick up their first win since mid-February.
Morgahn Fingall was the star of the night for the Lady Vols. The sophomore right side setter notched a career high 19 kills off a .313 hitting percentage, while adding six digs and two blocks in perhaps her best game of her career.
"19 kills is…good,” head coach Eve Rackham-Watt said. “I think what’s great is the trust that continuing to get established between her and Natalie. She’s getting a lot of swings for us. Having her as a backrow option balances our offense a little bit.”
Junior Lily Felts also shined for the Lady Vols. The Knoxville native recorded her eighth double-double of the season, totaling 10 kills and 15 digs. Together, Felts and Fingall combined for 29 of the Lady Vols’ 57 kills.
Mississippi State was led by its’ All-SEC middle blocker Gabby Waden. Her 19 kills matched Fingall, and played an important role in Mississippi State’s set two victory. Mississippi State played tough defense throughout the night, and Waden was a big part of it. Also contributing for Mississippi State was Callie Minshaw, who finished with 10 kills and nine digs.
As a team, the Lady Vols hit .280 on the match improving their record to 7-0 when hitting better than .250. Tennessee recorded two service aces, 45 assists and nine solo blocks on the way to its third win of the spring season.
The Lady Vols took set one with ease, jumping to an early 10-7 lead and never looking back, solidifying Tennessee’s 25-17 set one victory. Eight of Fingalls’ 19 kills came in the Lady Vols’ set one victory. In set two the Bulldogs responded, coming back from a 18-14 Lady Vols lead to win the set 25-22.
"If you’ve watched enough volleyball you know it’s a curse to win that first set so easily because it tends to flip around the next set,” coach Rackham said in response to the Bulldogs comeback. “They made us keep fighting made us earn points, and those are hard teams to play against”
Set three was a battle for the two squads. In similar fashion to set two, the Lady Vols jumped to a 10-7 lead before the Bulldogs would once again rally to tie the score at 15. Two huge blocks by junior outside hitter Danielle Mahaffey, followed by a couple Lady Vols kills catapulted Tennessee to a 24-20 lead. Finally, a service error on the Bulldogs ended their run, giving the Lady Vols a 2-1 match lead.
Set four was not as competitive. The Lady Vols saw themselves go down 7-3 before Tennessee put together a dominating 14-1 run, giving them a 17-8 lead. From there, the Lady Vols sailed to a set four victory, 25-14.
"MSU is going to come back really tough. (We have to) find ways to stop their offense a little bit more,” Fingall concluded.
Tennessee will face Mississippi State again on Saturday at 6:30 ET, looking to improve to 8-6 as the season comes to a close. You can catch the Lady Vols on SEC Network+.