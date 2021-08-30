With the first week of college volleyball in the books, the Southeastern Conference announced its weekly honors. The Vols’ senior setter Natalie Hayward was named the SEC Setter of the Week.
Hayward earns this award after being a key player for the Lady Vols in their opening three games. Her impact on the court has helped the team remain undefeated this season. The experienced setter has helped the team by feeding power hitters such as Morgahn Fingall and Lily Felts time and time again, giving the Lady Vols plenty of options when she is on the floor.
Over the first three games, Hayward has led the Lady Vols in assists with 29 in game one, 29 in game two and 39 in game three, totaling 108 assists in just nine sets. The Bothell, Washington native leads the SEC with 12 assists per set.
This is the second Setter of the Week award Hayward has earned in her career, with the first one dating back to February 2021. The SEC honor comes right after Hayward was named the Tennessee Classic Tournament MVP and on the same day as her birthday.
Hayward and the Lady Vols are scheduled to take on Baylor University this upcoming Friday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m ET at Thompson-Boling Arena.