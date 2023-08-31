Jenaisya Moore had to make the tough decision to leave Ohio State, a program she had been at for four years, and enter the transfer portal after the 2022 season. She had an idea of where she wanted to go once in the portal.
She wanted to remain at a Power Five school. She also wanted to go south, avoiding the harsh cold that came with Colombus. Moore may not have thought of Tennessee when she entered the portal, but Gavin Watt did.
Watt, Tennessee’s recruiting coordinator, realized the connection he could use to get Moore to Knoxville – Morgahn Fingall. The current Lady Vol and Moore played together in club volleyball. The duo spent many matches together for Metro Volleyball Club of D.C.
Fingall reached out to her former teammate, and Moore took a visit to Tennessee. The two shared a lot of text messages, with Fingall pitching the Lady Vols to the former Ohio State outside hitter.
The Lady Vols brand sold itself.
“We actually talked about this in practice, what it means to be a Lady Vol,” Moore said. “I feel respected here. You don't have that at many schools where the female athletes are well respected. I saw that, and it was just different from what I was used to. I really, really appreciate that being kind of the center focus of my recruiting trip.”
The opportunity to play with her family friend in Fingall also sealed the deal for Moore. She committed to Tennessee and joined the team over the summer. The duo who spent their final season of high school club volleyball together would be spending their last season of college volleyball together.
“I knew that playing with somebody of the caliber that I play at and I knew I could lean on her as a sister, even going back to Metro, when we played in high school,” Moore said. “I was just kind of like, ‘Okay, I love Morgahn (Fingall). I love the girls. I love the environment. I loved everything that was just like shown to me.’”
How Fingall helped the Lady Vols land Moore
Moore approached her recruitment out of the transfer portal a lot differently than out of high school. She knew the ins and outs of college volleyball. After all, Moore was coming from a powerhouse volleyball program.
During her time as a Buckeye, Moore averaged 2.98 kills per set. Last year was the best season of her career as she hit .249 with 362 kills. She played in three straight NCAA Tournaments while at Ohio State.
Moore’s resume speaks for itself, and that is why the Lady Vols wanted to get her out of the portal. Her connection with Fingall helped get the job done.
“Morgahn's my sister,” Moore said. “I trust her with my life. She will be at my wedding, her and her family. We've known and been around each other for years, been to tournaments. We've gone to battles together, so I know I can rely on her. I would hope the same for (Fingall). It's been amazing having somebody that's like home that I already knew coming in. I'm blessed to be here.”
The girls from Moore and Fingall’s 18-year-old club team keep in contact. Moore and Fingall both played for different teams of the Metro Club, but the two united for their final season before college.
The duo was “iconic,” as Moore put it — so much so that they decided to reunite for their final season of college volleyball.
“We always talk about, ‘Dang, that 18th year was so awesome because we were just a really good group of girls,’” Fingall said. “Just being able to be full circle with Jen (Moore) coming back where it's kind of that same feeling where we have a really good group of girls that want to go far. I'm really excited for that.”
"Yeah, let's win"
Moore comes from a family of athletes. Her father, Donte, played football at North Carolina A&T while her mother, Jennell, played volleyball at Norfolk State. No matter what she was playing, she wanted to win. The competitiveness was in her blood.
“We speak the same language,” Fingall said. “The coaches always bring up the point when they were finished with their call with Jen, she said, ‘Yeah, let's win.’ I want to win too. We're already on the same page, so we're already heading in that same direction.”
Head coach Eve Rackham Watt has brought the Lady Vols to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. She has been to the postseason for three of her six years as head coach.
Rackham Watt’s culture is rooted in winning. That was Moore’s first impression when she arrived in the summer.
“I think everybody wants to experience more winning,” Moore said. “I really do believe that we have the pieces to do it. I think everybody's a learner, everybody's a trier. I don't know if trier is even a word, but I really do think people are putting themselves in positions (to learn). Maybe they're not 100% comfortable with a drill or a certain move, but they're at least trying it, and it's helping us get better and pushing us in the right direction.”
There weren’t many nerves when Moore arrived in Knoxville. It felt like home. Paired with fellow veteran and friend Fingall, she went right into a leadership role.
Fingall was the obvious choice to step up into a leadership role — something she has accepted. Becoming more vocal and approachable for younger players was priority No. 1. She only has one year left, so pouring into the younger players to keep the program stable was a priority.
Moore has made sure that Fingall doesn’t have to lead one her own.
“She came in, and we saw that she was vocal,” Fingall said. “Feeding, giving a lot to the team, just her perspective. So I saw her step up as a leader, which was awesome.”
Moore has spent a lot of time learning the system and how to benefit the team best. A lot of those lessons have come from Fingall.
The transfer wanted to make sure she wasn’t talking about how things were done at Ohio State but instead learning how things are done at Tennessee. With the season beginning, she has been successful in that quest.
"It's just been really nice to have those players come into kind of help the younger players, the newer players," Rackham Watt said. "We've got a great freshman class but doesn't put quite as much pressure on them to have to perform right away."
Adding versatility to the offense
Fingall crossed the 1,000 career-kill mark last season. She averaged 4.39 kills per set, putting her at second in Lady Vol history.
Her production is known, which also makes her an easy target for defenses to focus on. With Moore on her opposite pin, defenses can’t single Fingall out anymore. Mix in Erykah Lovett, and the Lady Vols are a tough offense to defend against.
“I think since we're able to hit from all areas of the court, it makes us such a better offensive team,” Fingall said. “Basically, it just makes us have more opportunities to attack. We don't have to rely on one person. We're able to bounce off each other. It's a good balance of hitters. A good balance of hitters from all over the court that have different skill sets that we can really work and grow from.”
Adding another dominant arm opposite to Fingall adds an interesting dynamic to the offense but also raises a question. What will the division of swings look like?
Fingall is no longer the only dominant outside hitter on the floor. Pairing the duo together means more options for Tennessee’s offense, but it also means Fingall may not put up the SEC-leading numbers she did a season ago.
“We really don't know what the final look is gonna be like that final product is going to look like on the court for those first matches,” Fingall said. “But I do think since we have such offensive powers in each position, I think we're just going to figure out what that battle rhythm looks like when we know there are good teams. But also just keeping the other teams on their toes like we're gonna throw the ball around, and we have an option that's strong in every position.”
The schedule is not easy, leaving little time for growing pains. Tennessee faces off with No. 2 Wisconsin, No. 12 Marquette and No. 13 San Diego out of conference. In SEC play, the Lady Vols have No. 10 Kentucky twice, No. 11 Florida and No. 25 Arkansas.
The firepower is there, and the veteran leadership between Fingall and Moore will help Tennessee navigate the tough schedule. Rackham Watt preaches the goal: The Lady Vols will be playing their best volleyball in December.
“And that's going to be one of the things like as leaders,” Fingall said. “We're going to have to help the team push through, getting that mental readiness, that physical readiness, but also being ready to battle at match after match after match. I'm excited to see how we can quickly adapt because our goals are lofty, and we're willing to commit to those behaviors that are going to take us there."
This story has been edited to correct the spelling of Jenaisya Moore's name.
