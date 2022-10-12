One of the few positives to come from the COVID-19 pandemic was the opportunity for NCAA athletes to gain an extra year of eligibility, and Lady Vol setter Natalie Hayward has taken advantage of this opportunity.
The choice to come back and utilize her fifth year of eligibility was an easy one for Hayward.
“Being a collegiate athlete is only something you get to do for so many years,” Hayward said. “It was kind of a no-brainer. I didn’t feel like I was all the way done yet.”
Since transferring from Depaul, the Bothwell, Washington, native has had an immediate impact for Tennessee. Following the 2021 season, Hayward was named to the All-SEC team. As a senior last year, she finished the season fourth in the SEC in average assists per set, averaging 10.66 assists per set. Hayward has 645 sets thus far in 2022 and averages 9.92 per set.
For head coach Eve Rackham Watt, having an experienced setter like Hayward is something to not take for granted.
“Just having a fifth-year senior setter, you try not to take it for granted,” Rackham Watt said. “She just does things that we consider routine at this point, but they’re not. She’s such a high level setter.”
Hayward’s experience, with five years of college volleyball under her belt, allows Rackham Watt to not have to worry about her setter.
Hayward's teammates don’t have to worry about her either, leading to Tennessee’s offensive dominance thus far. Tennessee is fifth in the SEC in kills per set, averaging 13.35. Largely assisted by Hayward, Morgahn Fingall leads the SEC in kills, averaging 4.11 per set and 267 total on the year.
“She’s got so much experience now,” Rackham Watt said. “She’s able to identify situations… She’s kind of one step ahead a lot. It’s definitely scored us points in a lot of matches, which has won us games.”
The volleyball is the same for Hayward in her fifth year, but she has grown into a leadership role this season. In the Lady Vols’ most recent match against South Carolina, six of the 10 players who saw the court for Tennessee were freshmen.
“We’ve got a good mix of youth and leadership,” Hayward said. “I’ve kind of recognized that my voice is pretty important, whether it’s me talking myself into things, or helping the younger girls out on the court. I’ve been out there, so I know what it takes.”
It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Lady Vols in 2022. Tennessee is currently 10-8 (4-2) on the year. Five of the eight losses for the Lady Vols came against ranked opponents.
Adversity is inevitable, especially in the gauntlet of SEC play. For the Lady Vols, younger athletes look towards Hayward to be a calming force in the face of opposition.
“She’s just so good at understanding the bigger picture,” Rackham Watt said. “She’s somebody (the younger players) constantly look to, to make sure that everything is going to be okay. She gets that, she understands that, and she’s able to channel it positively.”
As Hayward’s last year of eligibility wears out, she has become a mentor for younger setters on the team as well, like freshman Caroline Kerr. Kerr will have a big role to fill in future seasons after Hayward’s departure.
“I try not to take it for granted,” Rackham Watt said. “We’re going to miss (Hayward).”
