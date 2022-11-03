Tennessee defeated Ole Miss in five sets (25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13) on Wednesday night at the Gillom Athletics Performance Center in Oxford, Mississippi.
The Lady Vols had an offensive explosion on Wednesday night. Tennessee tallied four players with over 10 kills. As a whole, the Lady Vols had 69 kills and hit .338%.
Tennessee held the Rebels to .273% hitting and 63 kills. Vivian Miller led Ole Miss with 21 kills.
Erykah Lovett led the offensive domination by putting down 18 kills. She also had 11 digs and picked up her ninth double-double of the season.
Senior Morgahn Fingall put down 17 kills and finished the night with 13 digs. Fingall is just four kills away from having 1,000 kills in her Tennessee career.
Jasmine Brooks picked up a career-high of 10 kills against the Rebels on .450% hitting. Danielle Mahaffey also picked up 10 kills on the night.
The match was a shootout for much of the night. In the first set, Tennessee came out firing and put down 16 kills to win the set 25-17. The Lady Vols hit .467% in the first set.
Ole Miss bounced back in the second set with a score of 25-23. Ole Miss put down 14 kills en route to the set win.
Tennessee dominated set three and won 25-18. The Lady Vols hit .400% and put down 16 kills to take a 2-1 lead in the match.
Ole Miss barely forced a fifth set with a score of 25-23. Tennessee hit .344% in set four compared to Ole Miss’ .351.
Tennessee’s three blocks in set five put them over the edge, and they took the set 15-13.
Tennessee moves to 11-11 (5-5) with the win against the Rebels.
Tennessee is back in Thompson-Boling Arena to host LSU on Saturday and Sunday, with the matches beginning at 1 p.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET respectively.
