Erykah Lovett has been an x-factor for the Lady Vols as of recently.
The sophomore, who joined the team in January from Long Beach State, has led Tennessee’s offense over the last week. In the Lady Vols’ first SEC match of the regular season against Missouri last week, Lovett tallied 15 kills and hit .667%. She tied Ole Miss' Anna Blair for the highest hit percentage by an SEC player this season with a minimum of 20 attempts.
“Her offense for us has been great,” head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. “Obviously, it’s been a big reason why we’ve been successful this past week.”
Lovett followed up her performance against Missouri with a big weekend in College Station. The 5-foot-11 outside hitter had 18 kills and hit .255% in a loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Lovett took over in match two of the series as she tallied 18 kills and hit .441%, leading the Lady Vols to a straight-set sweep over the Aggies.
For Lovett, she hopes that her big performances this past week can lead to consistency for herself and further success for the Lady Vols.
“For me, I hope that it means that I’m slowly building consistency, so I can be a big key player for our team,” Lovett said. “Obviously, offense is very important, so just being steady for my team.”
Rackham Watt knew of Lovett’s potential, but forming chemistry with her setter, Natalie Hayward, has allowed Lovett to be more comfortable in her role.
“It’s something that we’ve continued to work on with her and Natalie (Hayward),” Rackham Watt said. “The speed of our offense and that connection. For her, she’s got such a fast arm and such good range as an attacker. It was really just about getting the connection down with the setter and just working through that - which has taken some time.”
Hayward has 539 assists on the year, averaging 10.17 assists a set for the Lady Vols.
Rackham Watt was familiar with Lovett previously, as the coach watched her have success at the high school level. Ultimately, it wasn’t just Lovett’s offense that led Rackham Watt to seek her out of the transfer portal, but her versatility as well.
“So when we were looking for an outside hitter to come in, our main priority was finding someone who could play six rotations,” Rackham Watt said. “There was [sic] a number of transfers in the portal, but they were three rotation outside hitters or didn’t have strong passing numbers. What attracted us to Erykah (Lovett) the most was her back row play, her ability to handle the ball, to serve/recieve, to play defense, all of that.”
Lovett has been successful in the back row. For Tennessee this season, Lovett has 139 digs, second for the Lady Vols. She averages 2.62 digs per set.
She also is a force at the service line. In her lone season at Long Beach State, she led the Big West Conference in service aces, with 42. She has 10 aces this season for Tennessee.
In 2021, Lovett appeared in all 31 matches for Long Beach State. She was second on the team in kills with 294. Ultimately, Lovett decided to make the jump to Rocky Top, and she hasn’t looked back.
“I just wanted to be somewhere where everyone on the team is on the same page, and I felt that when I came here,” Lovett said. “I don’t regret it.”
