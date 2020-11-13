Madison Coulter was honored by the University of Tennessee as the volleyball team celebrated senior night against No. 15 South Carolina on Nov. 7.
“It was really overwhelming,” Coulter said. “I feel like when you come in as a freshman, there is so much anticipation with how long your career will be. People say it’s tough but you’ll make it through to get to that end goal of playing in Thompson-Boling Arena, which I have admired since I was a child.”
“It is just a lot of emotions seeing that message from my family come up on the board. This year was kind of different, but my team, and our support staff all worked hard to make it a special night for me, it is a moment that I will never forget. I distinctly remember watching Candace Parker’s class at Thompson-Boling Arena, and it was just this weird circle, and I am in no means what Candace Parker was but it was just an honor to be there and to be recognized to that extent.”
The Maryville, Tennessee native arrived on Rocky Top in 2017. In her debut season, Coulter notched 1.27 kills per set and a .133 hitting percentage, while also recording 193 digs and 37 blocks, as the team’s outside hitter.
In 2018, Tennessee opened up regular season play against No. 22 Michigan State, a matchup that Coulter said was one of her favorites. Not only were the Lady Vols ranked outside of the top 100, but they also welcomed a new head coach in Eve Rackham. Tennessee would go on to win the match 3-1, in front of 2,301 fans in Thompson-Boling Arena.
In the same season, Coulter would make the shift to libero for 18 of her 27 matches. She led her team in digs (369) and digs per set (3.58), while also leading her team in digs a team-high 17 times. Through her defense, Tennessee went 26-6 that season, with a 16-2 conference record and a 14-1 home record.
“I think the biggest thing that I realized is how important it is to have good people around you, especially in something like this,” Coulter said. “I have never felt lonely. My team, the coaching staff, the support staff have just created such an atmosphere where I can keep competing and keep focusing on the goals that we have as a team and also make sure that I am doing the things that are best for me. I feel like we have all learned so much this year and I think I have really learned in trying to be incredibly independent, in terms of making decisions that benefit my team and me and just being able to proudly hang my hat on in regards to this team.”
Another memorable game for the senior was the Lady Vols 2019 opening match against No. 6 Illinois. Thompson-Boling Arena reached a record-breaking crowd of 3,342 as No. 19 Tennessee fell to the Fighting Illini in five sets. In the match, Coulter finished with 29 digs, which tied her career-high.
Coulter’s impact wasn’t just made on the court, but also in the community as a leader and mentor for young girls.
“I have so many incredible interactions and relationships that have been built during this time, but I would have to say that there is one little girl who I coached in team camps over the summer for the past three years, except for this previous summer cause of COVID, and that has to be one of my favorite things,” Coulter said. “In our last team camp, she surprised me with a framed picture of her and me and this letter about why she plays volleyball. Essentially, which is nonsense, but in her little heart, she believes that she plays because of me and she looks up to me a lot and that she wants to be a libero and player here at Tennessee. I have the framed picture and the note hanging inside of my locker, and I think that has shaped the external motivation that I needed to keep me going in college sports.”
Currently, the Lady Vols are 2-4 overall with a 2-4 SEC record. They opened up their season against No. 3 Kentucky, where they won just one set. Coulter, however, recorded her 1000 career dig against the Wildcats. In their next two series, Tennessee split with Georgia and No. 15 South Carolina.
While her focus is on the upcoming series against Auburn on November 18, Coulter has given some thought as to what awaits her after Tennessee volleyball.
“Right now, I am kind of in a toss-up,” Coulter said. “I have been floating around my coaches for a little bit, looking at getting my masters and hopefully getting paid for by playing beach volleyball. We were lucky enough to get an extra year of eligibility, so that would be really nice. I have also thought about just taking a break from sport and diving into internships, either at D.C. or here locally, where I’m just working for some nonprofits in developing the infrastructures in lower-income areas for sport. I feel like the need for sport is so important in the development of younger kids in helping them learn, in the realities like the winners and losers, but also that sense of community, I feel really strongly about that. Either way, I will continue more into sport but in just the work avenue or playing beach.”