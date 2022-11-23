Tennessee was upset by Alabama on Wednesday night in four sets (25-22, 21-25, 27-29, 25-25).
The Lady Vols went into Tuscaloosa on a hot streak, taking six of their last seven matches.
Tennessee couldn’t capitalize on chances, particularly in the third and fourth sets. The Lady Vols out-blocked Alabama 9-3 and picked up three more digs than the Crimson Tide.
In the end, Alabama’s grittiness kept the Crimson Tide in the match all night. Alabama kept the ball off the floor and produced a lot of long rallies. Alabama hit .201 on the night compared to Tennessee’s .189.
The Crimson Tide gave Tennessee several points on Wednesday.
Alabama finished the match with 17 service errors. Despite the errors, Alabama’s service pressure kept the Lady Vols unbalanced for most of the night. The Crimson Tide racked up 13 service aces.
Morgahn Fingall led Tennessee offensively. The senior finished with 19 kills on .234 hitting. She also picked up 10 digs.
Jasmine Brooks was second in kills for the Lady Vols. Brooks finished with nine kills on .226 hitting.
Erykah Lovett, who has normally followed up Fingall all season, finished with seven kills on .028 hitting. She also picked up nine digs.
Alabama had three players finish in double-digit kills on Wednesday.
Abby Marjama led the charge for the Crimson Tide, finishing with 18 kills on .127 hitting. Sami Jacobs and Alyiah Wells both finished with 14 kills on .242 hitting and .407 hitting respectively.
Tennessee looks to bounce back and keep its postseason hopes alive on Friday in Tuscaloosa. First serve is set for 6 p.m. ET and can be seen on SEC Network+.
