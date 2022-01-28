Tennessee volleyball announced Friday on social media that three Lady Vols will be coming back to Rocky Top for one final season. The returning players include setter Natalie Hayward along with middle blockers Ava Bell and Danielle Mahaffey.
Hayward, the team's starting setter, dominated on both sides of the ball while also being a leader on the floor. During the 2021 season, she picked up four SEC Setter of the Week awards along with two SEC Player of the Week awards.
Hayward had one of her best seasons to date, setting personal records in kills (9), Aces (4), Hitting percentage (1.000), solo blocks (1) and total blocks (7).
Returning alongside Hayward is fellow Lady Vol and middle blocker Mahaffey, another influential player from last year’s team. Mahaffey defended volleys at the net time and time again while also facilitating the team on offense.
The longtime Tennessee Lady Vol was among the first players associated with the then-new head coach Eve Rackham-Watt in her first season.
“I've been with Eve for four years, and we're still not done building our legacy,” Mahaffey said.
Last season Mahaffey picked up SEC Defensive Player of the Week and AVCA Southeast All-Region honors. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also ended the season leading the Lady Vols in nearly every blocking statistic.
Rounding off the returning Lady Vols is yet another talented middle blocker in Bell. Tennessee's block defense was among the top in the nation thanks to her efforts. Bell excelled at stopping the momentum of Tennessee’s opponents while also coming up with big-time plays on the offensive side of the ball.
“This team is a very talented group with unfinished business and really want to see it through,” Bell said on her decision to come back to Tennessee.
Last season Bell stepped up in a highly competitive position. She picked up both SEC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week awards along with setting personal bests in solo blocks (4) and block assists (10).
The return of these three influential players will no doubt help Tennessee remain a competitive program. While the Lady Vols had a relatively good year, their postseason ended prematurely in the NCAA Tournament after falling to Ohio State in the second round.
Looking ahead to next season, Tennessee was on the verge of losing a lot of talent with its top scorers Lily Felts and Breanna Runnels leaving the program. However, with the combination of returning seniors, new faces and a young core, Tennessee is one of the most experienced groups in the nation with as much potential as any program in college volleyball.