The Tennessee volleyball team announced Thursday that its weekend series against Ole Miss has been rescheduled for the second time this week, in response to the winter conditions affecting a majority of southern states.
The Lady Vols’ second series of spring play is now scheduled for Sunday and Monday this coming week. The Lady Vols (6-4) look to capture their third road win of the year, and will be doing so against an Ole Miss squad that has yet to win a match in the 2020-21 season.
Tennessee is coming off a series sweep versus No. 16 Mizzou at Thompson-Boling arena, while Ole Miss looks to turn its season around following a loss at the hands of Mississippi State.
First serve is set for 1 p.m. on Feb. 21. You can catch the Lady Vols on SEC Network+.