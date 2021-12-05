The top-ranked Tennessee rugby team finished off its undefeated season with a 36-31 national championship win over Bowling Green on Saturday at the Sportsplex at Matthews in Matthews, North Carolina.
Tennessee (11-0) dominated its opponents throughout the course of the season, recording three shutouts and outscoring them 373-127. In a three-game stretch to end the regular season against Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia, the Vols allowed just 7 points while scoring a whopping 163.
The dominance continued rolling into the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference Championships. The Vols defeated Georgia 33-9 in the semifinal and defeated Clemson 26-17 in the championship, solidifying its spot to compete for a title in the 2021 Fall Division-I Collegiate Club Rugby Championship.
The Vols jumped out to a hot start in the first half of the championship game, led by Greg Janowick, the senior from Barrington, Illinois. Janowick had 3 first half scores in his last game in orange and white.
The Vols opened with an early 24-0 lead, but the Falcons clawed back to make the score 31-19 to end the first half.
“Really what was working for us was ball retention,” Janowick said. “We were moving the ball just fine, but once we started giving up possession, that’s when things got a little shaky. But the name of the game was just ball retention and that’s what we tried to do in the second half.”
The Falcons came within one score of the Vols, but Tennessee hung on to win the championship.
“Bowling Green is a very physical team, I applaud them,” senior Braxton Heard said. “They’re obviously very well coached and you can just tell. But the end just came down to pure will, our boys practice day in and day out intensity, intensity, intensity.”