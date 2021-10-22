No. 10 Tennessee soccer team lost for the second time this season Thursday night, in a 2-1 defeat in OT against in-state rival Vanderbilt.
This match had big implications for both teams. With the loss, Tennessee (13-2) is still looking for the top spot in the SEC East. The match was also the end of Tennessee’s six-game SEC win streak.
If Tennessee had won Thursday night, it would have clinched the top spot in SEC east. With Vanderbilt’s win, the Commodores could pull within one point of clinching a spot in the SEC tournament. That’s exactly what they did, defeating the Lady Vols for the seventh time in the last eight matchups.
Despite taking 11 shots in the first period, Tennessee struggled to find the net. Around the 14th minute, Vanderbilt struck first after an initial save from junior goalkeeper Lindsey Romig left her unable to react quickly enough.
Vandy shot a free kick then scored from the ricochet off Romig while she was still outstretched on the ground. Tennessee still got plenty of good looks, with six different Vols getting opportunities. Vanderbilt had only 2 shots in the first period while recording 4 saves.
Tennessee is no stranger to playing from behind in the second half. Senior Mackenzie George tied the game for the Vols at 1-1 after sneaking a shot from a crowded box on the 49th minute, her third goal of the season. From there, the back and forth would continue.
Tennessee got 8 shots off in the second while Vanderbilt managed to get 3. At the end of regulation, the game was tied at 1-1, forcing another overtime game for the Vols.
Prior to this game, Tennessee was 2-0 in overtime games this season, while Vanderbilt was 1-2-2.
Tennessee started overtime swinging. The Vols managed to get the first 2 shots within the first two minutes. In the 94th minute, Taylor Huff picked up a foul while challenging for a ball in the air, resulting in another free kick for Vanderbilt.
While the Commodores did not convert on the free kick, they kept possession of the ball. After a pass to header inside the box, Vanderbilt found the back of the net, winning with a golden goal in 95th minute.
Tennessee finished the game with 21 shots and 10 on goal, on par its season average of 20.6 shots per game. Eight of those came from freshman Jordan Fusco.
Vanderbilt only had 7 shots, but 5 of those were on goal. Lindsey Romig ended the game with 3 saves, and Vanderbilt goalkeeper Kate Devine had a career-high 9 saves.
Tennessee’s next matchup is set for Sunday, Oct. 24 against Georgia at Regal Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. EST.