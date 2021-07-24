As the Olympic Games begin in Tokyo, Japan, fans across the globe get ready to enjoy some of the most talented athletes in the world compete for gold.
The University of Tennessee has a handful competitors that are ready to compete and are currently competing in this year’s summer games.
18 athletes represent Tennessee from various countries including the United States, Ireland, South Africa, Bulgaria, Jamaica, Greece, and Canada. These athletes are competing in wide range of sports that include swimming, various track and field events, soccer, softball and even hammer throwing.
On Wednesday, July 21, Vol Nation was well represented on the soccer field for New Zealand as well as on the softball diamond for the United States for the start of Olympic competition.
Hannah Wilkinson, who played for the Tennessee women's soccer team from 2012-2016, was the starting forward for New Zealand in their opening matchup against Australia. Wilkinson and the New Zealand team would go on to lose 2-1.
Softball also made its triumphant return to the Olympics after 13 years as Team USA went up against Team Italy.
Team USA held Team Italy scoreless and went up 2-0 after six innings of play. In the seventh and final inning Monica Abbott, who pitched for the Lady Vols in 2006 and 2007, helped secure the win against Team Italy as she retired the side in order elevating Team USA to a perfect 1-0.
On Thursday, July 22, the United States softball team narrowly defeated Team Canada 1-0. The win came off a spectacular performance off the mound from Abbott.
Abbott picked up nine strikeouts in seven innings while only giving up one hit to Team Italy. Team USA remains perfect after two games (2-0).
There are still a variety of current and former Volunteer athletes yet to compete in the Olympic Games.
Notable names competing for the United States include Darryl Sullivan who will compete in the high-jump event and Lady Vols swimming superstar Erika Brown, competing in both the 100-meter freestyle and the 4×100 freestyle relay events.
Internationally, be on the lookout for Tess Cieplucha competing for Canada swimming the 400-meter individual relay, as well as a Carey McLeod who is making headlines for being the only athlete competing in both the long jump and triple jump events.
As the Olympic Games continue throughout the following weeks, more updates will follow on the Vols competing in Tokyo.