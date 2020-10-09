jThe Seahawks kept their winning momentum going against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Russell Wilson was once again the star of the show, throwing 360 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Carson also chipped in with 80 yards rushing and two touchdowns of his own. Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins gave a valiant effort and kept the game close. However, the Seahawks were once again just too much for their opponent as they held on to win 31-23.
The Tennessee Titans have been the talk of the National Football League due to multiple COVID-19 positive tests. The Titans have had 23 positive tests in their organization since Sept. 24. The NFL has rescheduled the Titans week five game with the Buffalo Bills for Tuesday evening if the Titans have no more positive tests. The Bills game with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night will be rescheduled if the Bills are able to play the Titans on Tuesday.
In game two of the NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers took advantage of a hobbled Miami Heat team. Lebron James and Anthony Davis lead the Lakers with 33 and 32 points respectively. Jimmy Butler’s 25 points wouldn’t be enough for the Heat in game two as they lost 124-114 giving the Lakers a two game lead in the series.
In game three Butler put together a superstar effort that saw him tally 40 points with 13 assists and 11 rebounds. The Heat had a stellar defensive effort that held Davis to just 15 points and James to 25. Still, without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic, the Heat were able to win game three handily 115-104.
Adebayo would return to the Heat lineup for game four and put up a respectable 15 points and seven assists while Butler would once again lead the Heat with 22 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds. James elevated the Lakers game with 28 points and 12 rebounds and locked down the game in the fourth quarter to help the Lakers win 102-96. The Heat will need to play their best game of the season tonight because the Lakers will be able to clinch the NBA Finals in game five tonight.
The Atlanta Braves have been on a warpath through the MLB playoffs with two shutout wins over the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card round. In the division series against the Miami Marlins, the Braves continued their dominance with two more shutout wins and great play from center fielder Ronald Acuña which helped the Braves secure the series sweep and move on to the National League Championship Series.
In the other National League series, the Los Angeles Dodgers dismantled the San Diego Padres with excellent starting pitching and hitting. Walker Buehler struck out eight Padres during the Dodgers 5-1 in game one. In game two Clayton Kershaw would have a solid performance of his own with six strikeouts in six-innings pitched while only allowing three runs in the Dodgers 6-5 game two win. In game three on Thursday night, the Dodgers didn’t even give the Padres a chance to find their game, scoring six runs in the first three innings and a total 12 runs, winning game three 12-3. The sweep means the Dodgers will face off against the Braves in the NLCS which starts on Monday night.
In the American League, the Houston Astros made quick work of the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card series with a two game sweep before moving on to play the Oakland Athletics. In the NLDS the Astros shot out to a quick two game lead over the Athletics in the five game series. The Athletics would win a high scoring game three, 9-7. The Astros however, would be too much for the Athletics to handle in game four with the Astros scoring 11 runs and eliminating the Athletics by winning 11-6.
The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are in the middle of a terrific five-game series that has seen an eight strikeout performance from Gerrit Cole in a 9-3 Yankees game one win. Tyler Glasnow had a spectacular performance of his own in game two with 10 strikeouts in five innings of the Rays 7-5 victory. The Rays put together a comprehensive hitting performance in-game three with 13 hits to the Yankees seven which helped the Rays win 8-4. Game four would be all Yankees as they held the Rays to just one run on three hits while they had 11 hits of their own which led to a 5-1 Yankees win.
The Yankees and Rays will face off in a winner take all game five tonight to see who will take on the Astros in the American League Championship Series. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for game five while the Rays will counter with their ace Tyler Glasnow.