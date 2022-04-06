The University of Tennessee will be hosting the Tennessee Relays for track and field this week, starting April 7-9.
The competition is a part of Tennessee’s “All Vol Weekend.” Along with track and field, Tennessee baseball, soccer, women’s tennis and football (spring) teams will all be in action this weekend. The university will be providing a “fan-fest tailgate” and other welcoming activities to go along with the athletic events.
The Tennessee relays will begin competition at 11 a.m. for both Thursday and Friday. All day, fans will have an opportunity to witness the depth of their track and field team, but should stick around on Friday for the “Power Hour” from 6-7:30 p.m. In this time window, Tennessee’s most talented athletes — Joella Lloyd, Carey McLeod and Wayne Pinnock — will be competing in marquee events. Competition wraps up on Saturday with a full day of events, starting at 12:30 p.m. EST.
The Vols are coming off an impressive indoor season as they look to continue their strides to the outer ring.
Pinnock and McLeod helped push the men’s team to a top-3 finish at the NCAA Indoor Championships when they finished 1-2 in the long jump. McLeod also won long jump title at the SEC Indoor Championships.