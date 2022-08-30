The Tennessee men’s cross country team was voted to finish third in the SEC preseason poll voted on by the league’s coaches. Tennessee received one first-place vote, good enough to come in third behind Alabama and Arkansas, who received six and five first place votes, respectively.
The Vols’ projection was aided by the additions of Yaseen Abdalla and Dylan Jacobs over the offseason. Both are former national champions, with Abdalla being a part of the Texas Distance Medley Relay group that won the national title this past March, while Jacobs won a national title for the 2022 10k with Notre Dame in June.
Abdalla was named an All-American in cross country last season for the first time. Jacobs is coming to Tennessee with three All-American cross country honors.
Another transfer is Nate Kawalec from NC State, who finished fourth overall in the 5000m at the Outdoor ACC Championship and 19th in the NCAA Southeast Region Cross Country Championship.
Rounding out the new faces is two-time WAC 1500-meter champion and indoor mile WAC champion Jacob Lewis from Grand Canyon.
In addition to the four transfers is Karl Thiessen, who is returning for this season. Thiessen is a two-time NCAA All-South Region honoree. Last year, Thiessen became the first Vol since 2018 to qualify for the national cross country meet. Thiessen finished in the upper half of the field.
The Vols will host the Tennessee Cross Country Invitational as their season opener on Friday, Sept. 2.
