The 2022 Track and Field indoor season came to a close this weekend with the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama. The Tennessee track and field team came away with a third-place finish on the men's side as the top-16 competitors in each event squared off.
Teammates deliver one-two punch
The Vols made a statement on Friday when teammates Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod finished first and second in the men’s long jump. In his first NCAA Championship meet, the freshman Pinnock grabbed the victory with a 7.92m leap.
McLeod added a silver medal to his astounding resume with a distance of 7.91m, just behind Pinnock. The experienced junior came away with two bronze medals in 2021 for the long and triple jump competitions.
This marks the first time since 1985 two teammates have finished first and second in the men’s long jump.
Both Vols were awarded First Team All-American honors for their historic performance. McLeod later earned an additional Second-Team honor on Saturday for his performance in the triple jump event.
Director of track and field/cross country Beth Alford-Sullivan praised assistant coach Nick Newman for his working with the long-jumpers, but also credited McLeod’s own leadership as a teammate towards to Pinnock.
“It was a really exciting event and I give a lot of credit to our assistant coach Nick Newman," Alford-Sullivan said. "He has done an excellent job with both Carey and Wayne and played a large role in today's success."
"I am so proud of both of our jumpers. Carey has been a great mentor to Wayne, leading him through practice and competition – being someone Wayne can lean on. Wayne has been persistent through this season's trials and put together one of his best jumps this year for the win. I have nothing but respect for them and I am thrilled to see them succeed."
All-American Volunteers
Eight other Volunteers joined their long-jumping teammates in gaining All-American honors over the weekend.
Renowned freshman Favour Ashe earned First-Team honors when he finished third in the 60-meter dash. Ashe broke his own Tennessee freshman record with a time of 6.51 in the prelims, and he followed it up with strong time of 6.55 in the final.
Veteran power was on full display as Charisma Taylor and Latavia Maines both earned First-Team All-American honors for the Lady Vols.
Maines placed third in the women’s shot put with a throw of 17.75m. The placing gave Maines her first indoor All-American award. She finished with First-Team honors in last year's outdoor season.
Taylor was one of only two athletes that performed in three events at the championships.
Taylor's best performance came by a third-place finish in the women’s triple jump. She improved her own school record with a distance of 13.96m. Taylor also finished 12th in the 60m-hurdles and 15th in the long jump. She was awarded as a Second-Team All-American for latter two events.
In the men’s shot put, Jordan West made his second career throw over 20 meters as he finished sixth. The redshirt junior is the only Vol to throw over 20 meters, and he now has four All-American honors under his belt.
The men’s 4x400 relay team were the last of the Vols to receive First-Team All-American nods. Made up by Jakwan Hale, Christopher Bailey, Rasheeme Griffith and Emmanuel Bynum, the group pushed the Vols into their third place team finish on Saturday.
Yariel Soto put in a career best performance in the heptathlon. The young sophomore set personal bests in six of the seven events, but only managed to maintain a ninth-place finish. Soto walked away as a Second-Team All- American and recognized potential for the future.
Moving forward
Tennessee’s track and field team will rest and prepare for the beginning of the outdoor season. The team will first travel to compete at the Raleigh Relays, hosted by NC State on Thursday, March 24.