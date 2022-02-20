The Tennessee track & field team competed in the Virginia Tech Challenge over the weekend in a final outing before the SEC Indoor Championships Feb. 25-26. The Vols sent only 20 athletes, but managed to grab three event wins and set nine personal bests.
No freshman record is safe
The Vols' first event win came on Friday by Canaan Anderson with a time of 4:05.88 in the men’s mile.
Anderson also became the fifth first-year player to break a freshman record in three weeks. He joins Brooke Dixon (mile), Kayla Gholar (3,000m) and Rachel Sutliff (5,000) as the fourth distance runner in the group.
Sarah Borton also sketched her name in the record books as she tied a freshman record in the women’s pole vault on Saturday. She cleared a height of 4.22m, nearly 14 feet.
With continued improve throughout the season, this young group has the right mixture of talent and drive, and has caught the eye of director of track & field/cross country Beth Alford-Sullivan.
"We have a very talented freshman group; We’ve seen great energy come from them and a lot of focus on putting themselves out there and taking risks”, Alford-Sullivan said. “They have been training towards a purpose and getting after it. Canaan last night and Sara today are just the latest examples of that."
"It has been a really fun couple of weeks seeing so many of our freshman records fall."
Trio of triple jumpers
On Saturday, sophomore Ellliot Barner finished in the top position of the men’s triple-jump, as he jumped a personal best 15.36m.
On the women’s side, Kala Penn and Mikele Vickers both left with top-five finishes. Penn finished second with a distance of 12.77m. Vickers finished just behind at fourth with a mark of 12.48m
Other top finishes from the Virginia Tech Invitational came from Olivia Janke and Prom’Myse Hoosier.
Hoosier moved to No. 5 in school history with a 6.32m long jump -- good timing ahead of next week’s championships, as distance is a season best for Hoosier.
Distance runner Olivia Janke competed in the women’s 1,000m and earned a win and personal best with a time of 2:52.67. This follows a personal best performance in the 3,000m last weekend in Nashville.
Coming up -- SEC Championships
The Vols will travel to College Station, Texas, next weekend to perform in the SEC Championships. The team will have to bring a scrappy, unproven mindset for what Alford-Sullivan called a “battle royale” inside Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
Tennessee currently has five athletes with rankings inside the NCAA top-10. Expect names like Charisma Taylor, Latavia Maines, Favour Ashe, Carey McLeod and Wayne Pinnock to make headways next week as they put it all on the floor.
"We took a small group to Virginia Tech and we feel good about giving some people a final tune-up before the SEC Championships next weekend," Alford-Sullivan said. "It was a productive weekend. SECs next week will be a battle royale. We are preparing for that and are excited to get out of town Wednesday and get it started up."