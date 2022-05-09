The University of Tennessee hosted the Tennessee Challenge track meet on Saturday May 7, allowing the Vols to end their regular season at home. Scheduled for only one day of competition, the teams and event staffed quickly transitioned through 26 events in only a handful of hours.
One reason for the quick finish is that there was not a lot of competition. A couple of events even just saw Vols go head-to-head against other Vols, greater resembling a Tennessee practice rather than a full collegiate meet. With it being the last week of the regular season and inclement weather altering nearly all south-east sporting events this weekend, Tennessee’s director of track and field Beth Alford-Sullivan thought this level of competition served as the perfect practice going into the postseason.
“This is a good tune-up meet. We are few days out from the conference championship, so we did not compete a whole lot today, but we had some really exciting things,” Alford Sullivan said. “Whenever you can do it on your home track and home field, you know, you’re comfortable, your teammates, fans and parents are there — it’s just always a great feeling to have your own environment and feel comfortable in it.”
The Tennessee athletes surely felt right at home, given that those that did compete accrued a combined 18 personal bests.
Yariel Soto (43.66m), Peyton Davis (39.38m),and Ethan Robinson (32.30m) each set personal bests in the men’s discus throw. Robinson, himself, had additional personal bests performing in the men’s pole vault (4.57m) and the men’s 110mH (14.29 seconds).
Sarah Schmitt, Mia O’Neil, and Kyla Robinson-Hubbard added to the PB total for the Lady Vols.
On the track, O’Neil sped through the women’s 200m with a time of 24.41 seconds; Robinson-Hubbard busted through the 400mH in 58.96 seconds. In the field, Schmitt soared up to 3.97m (13.25 feet) in the women’s pole vault.
Moving towards the postseason
Tennessee will travel to Oxford, Mississippi next week to compete in the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships. The meet will run from Thursday, May 12 to Saturday, May 14. Afterwards, the top 48 student athletes for each event will be selected to compete the preliminary rounds of the NCAA Championship. Then, the top-12 athletes for each event in the preliminary rounds will qualify to compete in the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, June 8-11.
As it stands, Tennessee currently has 10 student-athletes, and a 4x400 squad, with Top-20 marks in the NCAA. Favour Ashe will compete in the men's 100m, Jakwan Hale in the men's 400mH, the 4x400 squad of Pinnock, Ashe, McLeod and Bynum, Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod in the men's long jump, Jordan West in the men's shot put, Georgios Korakidis in the men's hammer throw and Yariel Soto in the decathlon. On the women's side, Sydney Seymour will compete in the women's 5,000m, Charisma Taylor will go in the women's triple jump and Latavia Maines in the women's shot put.