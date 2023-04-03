Tennessee’s track and field team had a successful trip to Austin, leaving the Lone Star state with five performances that currently rank inside the top 15 on the 2023 world list for this outdoor season on the final day of the the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays
Graduate student Devin Brooks logged a wind-legal, personal best time of 13.40 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles on Saturday after logging a 13.21 seconds, +6.8 m/s wind, in Friday's preliminaries. His 13.40-second time puts him at No. 4 time in the world this year. Brooks ranks second in the NCAA and he became the fourth-fastest performer in Tennessee history.
Jacious Sears, a senior for the Lady Vols, clocked in a lifetime-best time in Saturday's invitational 200-meter dash, clocking in at 22.81 seconds to finish at the top of the Texas Relays. Sears currently ranks No. 2 in the NCAA, No. 5 in Tennessee history and No. 8 on the 2023 world list.
Javonte Harding had a successful day for the men in the 200-meter dash, placing fourth with a time of 20.24 seconds. His time put him at No. 5 on the Tennessee all-time outdoor list, No. 5 on the world on the 2023 world list and No. 3 in the NCAA.
The Vols placed on the podium in the 4x100 relay highlighted by T'Mars McCallum, Emmanuel Bynum, Nigel Green and Harding running a 38.85 for third place.
Bahamas native Charisma Taylor jumped a 6.41 meters, 21-0.5, long jump to put her in fourth at the event. The performance put her top-15 globally, No. 4 in the NCAA and No. 3 in Tennessee history.
Tennessee’s track & field team will be in action next weekend, April 6-8, in Knoxville at Tom Black Track when it plays host to over 50 programs at the Tennessee Invite.
