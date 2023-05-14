Under first-year head coach Duane Ross, Tennessee track and field saw both the men's and women's teams place top five at the SEC outdoor meet in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It is the first time since 2008 that both teams placed in the top five.
The Vols scored 87 points to place third on the men's side. The Vols were led by graduate student Dylan Jacobs. Jacob collected his third SEC title, clocking in a time of 13:36.93, which marks a new school record, meet record and facility record.
The Vols also had Devon Brooks take home a victory in the men's 110M hurdles. Brooks clocked in a time of 13.53 to take home his first division one conference title.
The Lady Vols put up 67 points to finish fifth overall. Jacious Spears led the way, winning the SEC Commissioner's Trophy as the highest individual point scorer. Spears set a new Tennessee record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.96 seconds. She also earned a silver medal in the 200-meter with a lifetime-best time of 22.45 seconds.
Lady Vol graduate student Charisma Taylor broke a school record in the women's triple jump. She jumped a 13.99 meters to best her previous school record of 13.82 meters.
The Lady Vols 4x400-meter relay team closed out the meet with a third-place finishing, running a 3:29.98 time.
Tennessee wraps up the meet with 10 podium performances. Athletes that post top-48 marks on the NCAA Division I East Region qualifying list will travel to Florida to compete in the 2023 NCAA East Preliminary Rounds.
