With some of the biggest competitions of the season coming up in the next month, Tennessee track and field had the opportunity to catch its breath with the Tennessee Relays at Tom Black Track over the weekend.
Most of Tennessee’s top runners were not active over the weekend in preparation for Bryan Clay Invitational next weekend for the distance team and a trip to Gainesville, Florida, for the sprinters.
The Tennessee Relays were an opportunity for several runners to get some valuable reps, including Jonah Ross, who has been out of competition since the indoor season when she went down with an ankle injury.
Ross, a transfer from North Carolina A&T, showed out in her first home meet as a Vol, finishing second in the 200m with a time of 24.07 and first in the 100m with a time of 11.93.
“This here was just about getting her back out on the track,” head coach Duane Ross said. “She’s been training, but she needs to get out here and kind of feel that competition, feel the crowd, feel the energy, get that adrenaline up.”
With the rain pouring all weekend, Tennessee had to battle the elements. The results were still there and it gave the Vols a unique opportunity to get better.
“The weather coming in, to be honest, was kind of a good thing for us,” Ross said. “It helps with the mental preparation for the upcoming meets.”
Tennessee hurdlers dominated the final day of competition on both the men’s and women’s side. Charisma Taylor won the 100m hurdles in dominating fashion, running a 13.34 and beating the second place finisher by over half a second.
Devon Brooks, Rasheem Brown and Jesse Henderson took first, second and third places in the 110m hurdles.
Despite the results, Ross didn’t quite see the results he had hoped for.
“I expected a little more, just because of the way we’ve been preparing,” Ross said. “I think some of our guys kind of let the environment get to them a little bit. That we don’t allow.”
Tennessee shined all round in the final day of competition, but there is still work to do moving forward. A full list of the final day results can be found here.
“I think we’re doing excellent for what we’re doing,” Ross said. “The kids are having a good time. Any time you can compete at home, it’s always a good thing.”
The meet marks a turning point in the season for Tennessee. The Vols now get into more competitive meets and flip the page into their late-season preparation.
“The roster will look a little bit more streamlined, our preparation will become a little bit more narrow, a little bit more focused,” Ross said. “Everything we do is quality, but it will be with so much more emphasis on race preparation for the championships.”
For Ross and his team, there is just one goal going into the final stretch of the season.
“The goal is to just keep getting better week after week and be ready to perform when it matters, and it matters at SECs and NCAA Championships,” Ross said.
