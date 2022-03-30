Two weeks after finishing third in the NCAA Indoor Championships, the Tennessee track and field team began its transition to the outdoor environment. The team traveled to NC State this past weekend to compete in the Raleigh Relays where they set 10 personal bests over the three days.
On track
On Friday, three Vol distance runners posted personal best times in the 1,500 meters. Riley Buchholz topped the group with a time of 3:48.18. Bucholz was followed up by sophomores Will Mazur (3:49.15) and Canaan Anderson (3:51.06).
Sydney Seymour and Karl Thiessen led the group on Saturday as both runners entered the top-10 all-time for the Vols and Lady Vols.
In the women’s 5,000 meter, Seymour posted the second fastest time ever in Lady Vol history after finishing in 15 minutes and 48 seconds.
Rachel Sutliff and Callie Tucker also ran beside Seymour in the 5,000 meter. Both Lady Vols posted personal bests with respectable times of 16:42.91 and 16:57.78.
Karl Theissen made his Tennessee debut in the men’s 10,000-meter run after not performing in the indoor season. The junior proved to be worth the wait, as he posted a time of 28:59.71, sixth all-time in Tennessee history.
A trend of personal bests continued as more runners performed in their heat.
Maia Stewart and Allison Rand both ran personal bests in the women’s 400 meter. Olivia Janke ran continued her strides this year with a time 4:28.19 in the women’s 1,500 meter.
Fuji Anday and Uchechi Nwogwugwu capped the nightly runs for Tennessee with personal bests. Anday closed Friday night with a time of 30:02.73 in the final heat of the men’s 10,000 meter. Nwogwugwu closed Saturday with a quick time of 24.65 in the women’s 200-meter dash.
"We had a great experience and a great opening weekend to the outdoor season at the Raleigh Relays," director of track and field/cross country Beth Alford-Sullivan said. "Our distance crew looked great and we secured some NCAA first round qualifying marks with Karl, Sydney and Katie Thronson. We'll be back to full swing next weekend at Florida, which will be an excellent test and provide some high level competition for us as we really get going outdoors."
In the field
Aside from the runners, groups of athletes performed respectably in the women’s pole vault and men’s shot-put.
Sara Borton and Hannah Jeffcoat both cleared 4.00 meters (13-1.5) as they opened up their outdoor seasons in the pole vault. Freshmen Natalie Lark and Sarah Schmitt joined them with heights of 3.60 meters (11-9.75) and 3.45 meters (11-3.75).
Skylar Coffey led the way for the group in the men’s shot put with a distance of 50.44 meters. Israel Adesina and Chance Crawford followed behind with closely related tosses of 46.18 meters and 46.06m, respectively. This marked Adesina’s debut for the 2022 season.
Up next
Tennessee’s track team will travel to Gainesville, Florida, next weekend to compete at the Pepsi Florida relays. Afterwards, the team will travel back home to host the Tennessee Relays on April 7-9.