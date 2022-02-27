The Tennessee track and field team combined for eight medals at Bryan-College Station this weekend at the SEC Championships. Tennessee started th weekend with three medals on Friday and followed with five on Saturday to close the event.
Both the Vols and the Lady Vols finished sixth place by scoring 50 points each. Arkansas finished atop the conference by finishing first for both the men’s (86 points) and women's (127.5 points) for the third consecutive year.
Tennessee’s men’s squad has now finished sixth for the second consecutive year. The Vols have struggled making that push to the top as they also finished fifth and sixth in 2020 and 2019.
The Lady Vols, however, improved from a ninth-place finish in 2021.
"I am very proud of the Vols and Lady Vols right now," director of track and field/cross country Beth Alford-Sullivan said. "I think that's probably our best women's finish in the last couple years and it was a hard-fought battle for the men in the sixth-place range again.”
A golden start
On Friday, Junior long jumper Carey McLeod captured his fourth career SEC Title. His leap of 8.07m tied his season best and proved to be enough for the gold medal. McLeod now has two indoor SEC long jump titles as he won the same event in 2020 at Bryan-College Station.
McLeod followed his gold by earning a bronze in the triple jump on Saturday. McLeod alone accounted for 16 of the men’s 50 team points. According to Alford-Sullivan, the triple jump is of some unfamiliar territory for McLeod, yet he still finished on the podium.
"He has big jumps in his history and to his name," Alford-Sullivan said. "And so, this was about coming in and competing hard. We haven't worked the triple jump and it's been something that he has just wanted to show up at championship time and do and he did that. He really jumped well and qualified for nationals. We'll see him in both events in two weeks and he will be even better."
Gorgias Korakidis and Sydney Seymour also stood on the podium Friday with silver medals.
Korakidis launched a personal best of 21.57m in the men’s weight throw to earn a silver medal. This mark moves the Greece native to fifth all-time in Tennessee’s history for the event. Korakidis now has two career SEC medals as he earned a bronze for the same event in 2020.
Seymour dug out her first SEC medal by finishing second in the women’s 5,000m. Her time of 15:47.85 was not only a personal best but moved Seymour to number three on the Lady Vols all-time list for the 5,000m.
More and more medals
Saturday saw another multi-medal performance from Tennessee as star graduate transfer Charisma Taylor tackled through events.
She began with a 13.74m leap to earn a bronze, her first SEC medal, in the women’s triple jump.
Taylor had to keep her legs loose as she trotted back to the track 30 minutes later to compete in the 60-meter hurdles. Taylor cut across the finish line with a silver medal as she shattered her own school record with a time of 7.93.
Like McLeod, Taylor’s two medals helped her earn 16 of the women’s 50 team points.
Yariel Soto became the first Vol to medal in the heptathlon since 2009, earning a bronze.
Soto set personal best in five events but was still sitting in fourth place until he finished first in 1,000m to close the seven-leg event. This jumped Soto to third place and onto the podium.
Lastly, Jordan West earned a silver metal when he became the first Vol to throw over 20 meter in the men’s shot put. His hurl of 20.07m broke his own school record and gave the redshirt junior his second consecutive silver SEC indoor medal.
Looking ahead
In the coming days, Tennessee will prepare to send a strong group of athletes to the 2022 NCAA Indoor National Championships. It will take place wo weeks from now on March 11-12.
Only the top 16 athletes for each event will qualify to perform at the Birmingham Crossplex, but Tennessee will be sending more than a handful to compete.
"We will look very good at the National Championships in two weeks' time," Alford-Sullivan said. "Our program is rocking and we put 100 percent effort behind everything we did. I couldn't be prouder of the staff, couldn't be prouder of our young people."