The NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships is set to take place on March 11-12 in Birmingham, Alabama, and 15 athletes from Tennessee have qualified to compete by ranking inside the top-16 for their event.
Here is everything to know before the Championships this weekend.
Watch for the stars
Nine of the Vols will be performing in individual events at the Championships. Favour Ashe and Charisma Taylor have consistently made headlines throughout the season, and while they will be the highlight of the Vols’ trip, Tennessee has a deep group of athletes being sent to Alabama.
Ashe will enter the weekend as No. 3 seed in the men’s 60m dash. The freshman has proved to be quick off the gun, boasting a time of 6.52 that leads the SEC and ranks seventh in the world.
Taylor’s versatility will be in full form this weekend, as the graduate transfer will compete in three events. She will be one of only two athletes doing so.
Taylor will enter as a four seed in the women’s triple jump, a six seed in the 60 meter-hurdles and an 11 seed in long jump. She last won both a silver and bronze medal at the SEC Championships two weeks ago.
Tennessee is looking to produce a win off senior experience in the shot-put competition. Latavia Maines will make her third straight NCAA Indoor Championship on the women’s side. Likewise, Jordan West will make his second appearance for the men.
Maines is Tennessee’s all-time leader for the women’s shot-put with a best mark of 18.00m. Maines possesses a clutch gene, having won three SEC Championships throughout her career at Tennessee. Expect Maines to be calm and collected when her time arrives in the Nationals.
Like Maines, West is Tennessee’s all-time shot-put leader but on the men’s side. West broke his own school record when he placed silver at the SEC Championships. He is the only Tennessee Vol to throw for over 20-meters and will enter the competition ranked eighth nationally.
Two-event duo
Emmanuel Bynum and Carey McLeod will both compete for two events at the National Championships for the Vols.
Bynum will begin his weekend by running in the 200m meter as an eight seed. Later, he will join the rest of the 4x400 team looking to place a medal.
The rest of the 4x400 team will be made up of Christopher Bailey, Jakwan Hale and Alex Kay. The group ranks 10th nationally but brings potential as Bynum, Bailey and Kay each have several SEC accolades under their belt.
Senior McLeod will compete in two events for the Volunteers as well. His springs will be put to use in both the long jump and triple jump for the third consecutive Nationals. After capturing a gold medal in the SEC Championships, McLeod enters the weekend with a No. 3 ranking in the long jump.
Young guns
Aside from Ashe, Tennessee is sending a number of talented young athletes looking to make their marks at Nationals.
Redshirt sophomore Joella Lloyd will make her second appearance at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Although she is ranked an 11 seed, Lloyd has experience performing in front of the spotlight. Within the last year she has competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won an SEC gold medal in the 60 meters last season.
Fellow sophomore Yariel Soto will compete in the seven stages of the heptathlon. He is the first Volunteer to qualify for the event on a national level since Michael Ayers in 2009.
Lastly, freshman Wayne Pinnock will join his senior teammate McLeod in the men’s long jump as a No. 6 seed. Both men present the Vols with a medal opportunity as they are ranked in the top-10.
The heptathlon will begin the NCAA Championships on Friday, March 11 at 11 a.m. EST.