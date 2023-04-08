Tennessee track and field is hosting the Tennessee Relays Thursday through Saturday. After claiming three victories in day two of competition, Tennessee looks to close out the weekend strong.
Follow this story for live updates and results from Tom Black Track.
Women's 100m Hurdles - Prelims
Senior Charisma Taylor took first overall in the women's 100m hurdles prelims, running a 13.36 to qualify for the finals, which take place at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Men's 110m Hurdles - Prelims
Tennessee dominated the 110m hurdles prelims, taking the top four spots.
Devon Brooks led the Vols with a 13.71. Leonard Mustari took second with a 13.83, Jesse Henderson took third with a 13.89 and Rasheem Brown claimed fourth with a 14.09. All four will move on to the final at 1:40 p.m.
Men's 4x100m
Tennessee's dominating start to the afternoon continued into the 4x100m as the Vols took first overall with a time of 39.90, winning by more than one second. The team consists of T'Mar McCallum, Emmanuel Bynum, Nigel Green and Davonte Harding.
Women's 800m
Tennessee had two top-10 finishes in the women's 800m with Maia Stewart running a 2:14.46 and finishing seventh and Emily Knight running a 2:14.51 and finishing eighth.
Men's 800m
The Vols had similar success on the men's side with Kameron Helmlinger running a 1:53.05 and finishing fifth and Michael Rodriguez-King running a 1:54.16 and finishing ninth.
Women's 100m Hurdles - Final
Charisma Taylor won the 100m Hurdles in dominating fashion, running a 13.34 and beating the second place finisher by over half a second.
Men's 110m Hurdles - Final
It was all Tennessee in the 110m hurdles final with Devon Brooks, Rasheem Brown and Jesse Henderson taking first, second and third places. Leonard Mustari finished last after a rough start.
