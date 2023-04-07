Tennessee track and field is hosting the Tennessee's Relays Thursday through Saturday. Day two of the meet at Tom Black Track includes several throwing and jumping events, the 1500m, 5k, 400m and more.
Follow this story for live updates of Tennessee's results.
Women’s Hammer Throw
Junior Chandler Hayden claimed first in the women’s hammer throw, recording a personal-record 63.05 meters.
Men’s Discus Throw
Tennessee Sophomore Skylar Coffey finished second with a distance of 50.67 meters and his teammate, senior Israeli Adesina, finished third with a 49.06 meter throw. Cincinnati’s Korbin Spencer finished first with a distance of 54.64 meters.
Women’s Long Jump
Vols sophomore Mikele Vickers recorded a 5.99 meter jump, earning her a personal record and fourth place. Junior Prommyse Hoosier finished eighth with a 5.88 meter jump and freshman Suzan Ogunleye finished tenth with a 5.74 meter jump.
Indiana’s Paola Fernandez-Sola took first with a 6.49 meter jump.
Men’s Long Jump
In his outdoor debut, Leonard Mustari finished first in the men’s long jump, recording a distance of 7.78 meters. Mustari is now No. 19 on the NCAA national list and No. 10 on the NCAA East qualifying list.
“I think working on my approaches played a big role coming off the board,” Mustari said. “I felt like as long as I locked in, I’ll be fine.”
T’Mars McCallum (7.08m, PR) finished fifth, Peyton Davis (6.91m) finished sixth and Jesse Henderson (6.79m) finished eighth.
Women's Pole Vault
Sophomore Sarah Schmitt placed (3.95m) third, junior Ellison Colarossi (3.95, PR) placed fourth and freshman Kendall Ford (3.80m) placed fifth.
Women's 1500m
Junior Erin Spreen finished 15th, recording a PR time of 4:42.27 and senior Jette Davidson finished 29th with a time of 5:02.85.
