The Tennessee cross country team finished its regular season with strong team performance at the NCAA South Regional Championships on Friday morning. This was the first time the championships had happened since 2019, after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
The Lady Vols improved on its fifth-place finish two weeks ago at the SEC Championships with a fourth-place finish in Huntsville, Alabama.
The first finisher for the Lady Vols was Sydney Seymour. The senior Seymour had a career day in the 6k race, beating her personal-best time of 20:11.6 at the 2019 Paul Short Run with a third-place time of 19:46.52. Her new personal-best was enough to earn her All-Region honors and a spot in next week’s individual NCAA Championships.
Two other Lady Vols earned All-Region honors. Senior Katie Thronson finished 13th with a time of 20:12.93 and redshirt junior Olivia Janke finished 23rd with a time of 20:30.46.
Sophomore Kayla Golar finished with a time of 20:30.46, the fourth Lady Vol to finish in the top-30 at 29th-place in her NCAA postseason debut.
"We had four just outstanding races," director of track & field and cross-country Beth Alford-Sullivan said. “Kayla Gholar ran in the top 30 with a breakthrough performance . . . The ladies ran very, very tough today."
Meanwhile, three more Lady Vols made their postseason debut on Friday. Freshman Brooke Dixon finished 54thwith a time of 21:14.63. Sophomore Callie Tucker and freshman Rachel Sutliff finished back-to-back at 57th and 58th with times of 21:16.84 and 21:18.29, respectively.
On the men’s side, the Vols’ season came to an end with a seventh-place finish. The Vols had to adjust to the 10k race after running the 8k race two weeks prior.
“The men raced tough and it is always a hard transition late in the season,” Alford-Sullivan said. "We really ran exceptionally well at the conference meet and had to turn it around today and go to 10K, but we had a very tough, gritty team.”
Redshirt junior Karl Thiessen stood out for the Vols with his seventh-place finish and a personal-best 29:39.16. Thiessen beat his previous personal-best 31:45.8 from the 2019 NCAA Championships by just over two minutes. His performance earned him All-Region honors and a spot at the NCAA Championships.
Alford-Sullivan said Thiessen entered the day intending on making it to the NCAA meet, and he achieved that goal.
“He was very much in control, but put the hammer down when it was needed. Karl looked great out there today,” Alford-Sullivan said.
Fifth-year Senior Alex Crigger also put together a strong showing on Friday, finishing 31st with a time of 30:48.82. Will Cronin finished 45th with a time of 31:11.26 as the Vols’ third top-50 finisher.
In their postseason debuts on Friday, Eli Nahom and Riley Buchholz came in 69th and 79th with times of 31:45.67 and 31:54.08, respectively.
Seymour and Thiessen will travel to Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida, for the individual NCAA Championships. The Lady Vols will hope to hear its name called in the selection.
show on Saturday for the team NCAA Championships, which will air at 5 p.m. EST on NCAA.com.