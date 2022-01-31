Tennessee’s track and field team traveled to Clemson, South Carolina, to participate in the Bob Pollock Meet over the weekend. Following an impressive outing at the Hokie Invitational last weekend, the Vols grabbed a number of top finishes and three event titles in the throwing department.
Here are three takeaways.
Throwers dominate
On Friday, senior Georgios Korakidis grabbed his first win of the season in the men’s weight throw, with a 20.76m strike on his third attempt.
Chandler Hayden finished second overall — the top collegiate finisher in the event — with a 20.39m throw on her final attempt of the women’s weight throw.
Saturday held more of the same as Latavia Maines and Jordan West both finished on top in the shot put competition for the women and men. Maines — the school record holder — is making a statement to begin her senior season, after walking away with the event title last weekend in Virginia.
Taylor showing star power
Transfer newcomer Charisma Taylor is proving that no record is safe when she steps foot on the track.
At the previous meet in Virginia, Taylor won two event titles for the long jump and 60-meter hurdles, setting personal records in both. That was enough for Taylor, as she now holds two more all-time Lady Vol records as her momentum carried over into Clemson.
On Friday, Taylor opened the 60m-prelims with a personal best of 8.06 seconds. This was the warm-up, as she leaped to a time of 8.01 in the final. This performance currently ranks fifth in the NCAA and surpasses the previous school record of 8.04 set by Celriece Law in 2009.
The next day, it took only one triple jump attempt for Taylor to break the previous school record of 13.54m. She continued to reach and topped with a distance of 13.90m.
Director of track & field/cross country Beth Alford-Sullivan had nothing but praise for Taylor as she broke records.
“Charisma is a perfect example of coming in and being open to being coached and being passionate about what she's doing,” Alford Sullivan said. “We've just been able to click with her and she's been able to click with us. Charisma and the coaches have done an outstanding job."
Impressive outing throughout
Taylor is not the only Lady Vol making notice with impressive leaping abilities. Kala Penn and Mikele Vickers also competed in the triple jump with Penn posting a length of 13.02m, while Vickers set a personal best of 12.51m. Both distances were good enough to place in the top-10 for women’s indoor triple jump.
On the men’s side, Carey McLeod and Wayne Pinnock finished second and third in the long jump. This was the opening event of the season for both men, who each sit top-5 in the national rankings.
Freshman Favour Ashe made his collegiate debut this weekend. The budding star finished the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.58 seconds, which ranks fourth all-time for Tennessee and is only milliseconds below the freshman record of 6.56, set by Leonard Scott in 1999.
Fellow sprinter Emmanuel Bynum set a personal record for his time of 20.73 seconds in the men’s 200-meter.
Distance runner Sydney Seymour now ranks fifth in 3,000-meter race for women’s indoor competition. Her time of 9:15:00 was yet another personal best for the Vols on the weekend.
"Our team this whole weekend really competed hard," Alford-Sullivan said. "We opened up a lot of new people, including Favour Ashe and Carey McLeod. I am very, very pleased. We go into a big training cycle and will compete in small groups next week. We need the training, we need the time for recovery and then setting up for the rest of the season and into championship time. I am proud of my coaches and I am proud of the team. We are looking forward to the next phase."
Up next
Tennessee will look to carry its momentum into next week, as it sends split groups to Virginia Tech’s Doc Hale Elite Meet and Notre Dame’s Meyo Invitational on Feb. 4-5.